Have some sympathy, folks: Shashi Tharoor calls out those ‘witch hunting’ Shah Rukh Khan amid Aryan Khan case

Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Monday, October 4 broke his silence on the ongoing alleged drug case filed against Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan. Requesting people to show sympathy towards the family, the politician in his Tweet added how ‘he is repelled by the ghoulish epicaricacy’ displayed on the matter.

Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan was taken into custody by the Narcotics Control Bureau on October 3. It is alleged that he was arrested following a raid conducted on a cruise party off the coast in Mumbai.13 grams of cocaine, five grams of MD, 21 grams of charas and 22 pills of Ecstasy and Rs 1.33 lakh were reportedly seized during the raid. Now, Shashi Tharoor has called out those witch-hunting Shah Rukh Khan amidst the crisis.

He tweeted, “I am no fan of recreational drugs & haven’t ever tried any, but I am repelled by the ghoulish epicaricacy displayed by those now witch-hunting @iamsrk on his son’s arrest. Have some empathy, folks. The public glare is bad enough; no need to gleefully rub a 23yr old’s face in it.”

Prior to him, many well-known faces from the industry including Suniel Shetty, Sussanne Khan, Pooja Bhatt and Hansal Mehta have taken a stand for SRK amid the controversy. Moreover, Salman Khan also personally visited Mannat to meet the Zero actor’s family. Talking about the investigation, others who were reportedly arrested in the case include Munmun Dhamecha, Arbaaz Merchant, Ismeet Singh, Mohak Jaswal, Gomit Chopra, Nupur Sarika, and Vikrant Chhokar. Aryan Khan has been remanded to judicial custody till October 7.

