Health Ministry urges vigilance as India reports over 10,000 COVID-19 cases after 33 days

Today, on December 29, the Union Health Ministry, in a press conference, informed that post November 26 India has seen a surge in COVID-19 cases. The country reported over 10,000 COVID-19 cases after 33 days. The ministry further stressed the need for a heightened vigil in view of a sharp rise in cases.

Union Health Ministry Joint Secretary Lav Agarwal said, “India has reported more than 8,000 cases per day last week. The case positivity rate is about 0.92%. From Dec 26 onwards, the country has been reporting 10,000 daily cases.”

Joint Secy Lav Agarwal added that eight districts reported over 10 pc COVID-19 weekly positivity while 14 districts recorded positivity between 5-10 pc. “The weekly positivity rate of more than 10% is being noted in 8 districts including 6 districts from Mizoram, one from Arunachal Pradesh, Kolkata in West Bengal. The weekly case positivity rate is between 5-10% in 14 districts,” he said.

The new variant of coronavirus also continues to spread. “There are 961 cases of Omicron variant of coronavirus in India, out of which 320 patients have recovered,” said Lav Agarwal. The ministry urged states to impose restrictions and take steps to increase hospital beds for patients. They also told states to declare areas as containment zones amid the surge.

The Health Ministry also informed that Maharashtra, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Delhi, Karnataka, Gujarat are emerging as states/UTs of concern. Meanwhile, on Thursday, India reported 13,154 new COVID-19 cases, taking the active cases to 82,402 cases. The death toll also rose to 4,80,860 in the country.