Healthcare workers groove to Punjabi song to raise COVID 19 patients' spirit at hospital; Watch viral video

A video has gone viral where healthcare workers are seen dancing and encouraging patients to keep with their fight against COVID-19.

The second wave of Coronavirus in the country has taken a toll on people. India has reported 3.79 lakh new cases in the last 24 hours. It is the sharpest spike since the pandemic first gripped the country last year. However, the government is ensuring all the measures but is failing badly as there is a shortage of oxygen cylinders and beds in hospitals in all states. Amid this depressing environment, healthcare workers are working day and night to deal with the national crisis.

A video has gone viral where health workers can be seen dancing to a Punjabi song. They took the step to bring a smile to the faces of the patients. In the viral video, hospital staff and doctors in PPE kits danced to their hearts content and seeing them COVID-19 patients also danced. The doctors can be seen encouraging patients and saying everything will be alright. Some patients were seen clapping their hands while resting on their beds. The song titled Zindagi was released in 2019 and was sung by playback singer and lyricist Sharry Mann.

Amazing spirit. Salute Our doctors & healthcare warriors! Brought a smile .. PS- beautiful song as well ( fwd)@deepaksidhu pic.twitter.com/M53pPTyJqw — Gurmeet Chadha (@connectgurmeet) April 28, 2021

Meanwhile, the Central Government has allowed people above the age of 18 years for vaccination. The registration has started on the CoWin portal and Aarogya Setu app. Till now only senior citizens and the age group of 45 years and above were allowed. Many celebrities are also urging people to take vaccines and remain at home for the safety of everyone.

