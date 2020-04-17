Heartwarming: Assam man cancels wife’s annual religious rites and feeds the needy poor amid Coronavirus crisis

As per a report, a man in Assam named Golap Gogoi cancelled his wife’s annual death anniversary and decided to help the needy in the state amid Coronavirus pandemic.

Coronavirus or COVID 19 spread across the nation is one of the biggest challenges for India. But, more than that, due to the lockdown imposed across the nation, several needy and poor people are battling hunger as well. But, aside from all the negative effects, COVID 19 has also brought out the best in people and the latest news from Assam is a proof of it. As per reports, a man named Golap Gogoi performs his wife’s shraddha or after demise rituals every year. However, this time, he decided to help the needy instead of doing it.

As per a report in India Today, Golap Gogoi decided to help the needy and poor people around him amid the COVID 19 crisis. He distributed food items among them amid Coronavirus pandemic and helped them in his own way. He decided to do this instead of performing his wife’s annual rituals and use the money to help those in need in his district of Hojai in Assam. He expressed his happiness in doing this gesture for those in need.

He told the portal, “After consulting elder people in my village, I decided to help the poor and needy by distributing food items to them.” As of now, the state of Assam has reported 34 cases of Coronavirus and they are being treated by medical professionals. Out of the 34 cases, 5 patients have recovered and been cured of COVID 19. They have been discharged and sent home to self quarantine. As the number of cases in India continues to increase, PM Narendra Modi had announced an extension of lockdown till May 3. However, he did announce that some districts may be opened after April 20, if no new cases emerge.

Self isolation is lonely, let's become companions for each other. Click here to share your lockdown stories anonymously and read what other's have shared.

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×