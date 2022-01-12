Heartwarming moment: Brothers separated by partition reunite after 74 years; WATCH

A heartwarming video surfaced on the internet on Wednesday and we are sure it will melt your hearts. In the emotional video, two brothers separated during India’s partition in 1947 reunite after almost 74 years. As per the reports in ANI, Mohammad Siddique and Habib alias Shela, who are believed to be in their eighties were separated during British rule in 1947. While Habib alias Shela remained in India, Mohammad Siddique grew up in Pakistan with his family.

The two brothers were reunited in the Kartarpur Corridor. In the clip, the two brothers can be seen walking towards each other before bursting into tears of joy as they hug during the emotional meet. In the short clip shared by a Twitter user- Manpreet Singh, one of the brothers can be heard saying, 'Don't cry, don't worry, we've finally reunited after all these years, don't cry.' They both wipe tears and talk to each other. As soon as the video surfaced on the internet, fans rushed to the comment section. One of the fans wrote, “So happy they reunited,” another one said, “Very emotional”.

For those unaware, the Kartarur Corridor links the Gurdwara Darbar Sahib, the final resting place of Sikhism founder Guru Nanak Dev, to the Dera Baba Nanak shrine in the Gurdaspur district of India’s Punjab. The 4 km-long corridor which provides visa-free access to Indian Sikh pilgrims to visit the Darbar Sahib was inaugurated by Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan in 2019. In a major decision, the corridor was reopened on November 17 last year after remaining shut owing to the COVID-19 pandemic.

