Heartwarming: MP Police, doctors & medical staff applaud each other for rendering service amidst COVID 19

A heartwarming video of Madhya Pradesh doctors, police and other medical staff is doing rounds on social media where they are seen applauding each other for the work being done by them amidst the Coronavirus pandemic. Check it out.

Coronavirus Pandemic has affected life across the world and in India, the country’s police and medical professionals are doing whatever they can to avoid the spread of the virus. From a nationwide lockdown to curfew across several states, various ways have been adopted by the government to put a stop to the spread of COVID 19 among citizens. Amidst this, several doctors, nurses, medical staff and Police personnel are working day in and out to help those who are diagnosed with the disease and also maintain law and order.

Amidst this, a heartwarming video from Madhya Pradesh is doing rounds on social media where Police, doctors, nurses & other medical staff of Narmada Trauma Centre in Bhopal are seen taking a minute out to applaud each other for being available in the hour of need. The medical staff can be seen clapping for the police force and the MP police is seen expressing their gratitude towards the doctors and hospital staff by applauding them. The exercise was done to boost the morale of all those who are fighting Coronavirus as front runners.

Seeing the video shared by ANI, several netizens took to the comments and were left overwhelmed with emotion. A user wrote, “Salute to these guys, when we are not even thinking about our life, they are thinking a lot about everyone.” The exercise was similar to the one that was done across the nation on Janta Curfew day i.e on March 22, 2020, when everyone came out on their balconies and clapped for the medical staff and the frontline fighters of the Coronavirus. As of now, the number of Coronavirus cases in the country has increases to 2567 and the number of deaths has gone up to 70.

Check out the viral video from MP:

#WATCH Madhya Pradesh: Police personnel and doctors, nurses&other medical staff at Narmada Trauma Centre in Bhopal applaud each other as a mark of gratitude for rendering services amid #CoronavirusLockdown. pic.twitter.com/BOb7nMdc7e — ANI (@ANI) April 3, 2020

Self isolation is lonely, let's become companions for each other. Click here to share your lockdown stories anonymously and read what other's have shared.

Credits :ANI

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Read More