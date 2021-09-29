Her melodious voice reverberates across the world: PM Modi pens birthday wish for Lata Mangeshkar

The "Nightingale of India", Lata Mangeshkar turned 92 years old on September 28 and birthday wishes continue to pour from every corner. The Bharat Ratna recipient has a massive following all over the world. She has sung thousands of hit songs in her decade-old career. On her birthday, fans have filled social media with wishes for the singer. Among all Prime Minister Narendra Modi also took to the Twitter handle and extended birthday wishes to ‘Lata Didi’.

Prime Minister in a heartfelt note talked about how the Bharat Ratna recipient’s voice ‘reverberates across the world’. “Birthday greetings to respected Lata Didi. Her melodious voice reverberates across the world. She is respected for her humility & passion towards Indian culture. Personally, her blessings are a source of great strength. I pray for Lata Didi’s long & healthy life,” wrote PM Modi.

Birthday greetings to respected Lata Didi. Her melodious voice reverberates across the world. She is respected for her humility & passion towards Indian culture. Personally, her blessings are a source of great strength. I pray for Lata Didi’s long & healthy life. @mangeshkarlata — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 28, 2021 Earlier today, her grandniece and actress Shraddha shared a family snap and wished Lata Mangeshkar on her 92nd birthday. The photo featured Lata Mangeshkar with Shraddha sitting right next to her, her mum Shivangi Kohlhapure, aunt Padmini Kolhapure and a few other family members.

Meanwhile, Lata Mangeshkar in a chat with Times of India revealed her birthday plans and said that she will host a private family dinner. Talking about it, she said, “The Covid19 restrictions are being observed strictly by my family. Only close relatives will attend the dinner. It's God's grace and my parents' blessings that I have turned 92. I pray the Almighty blesses our country as well during these horrific Covid19 times.”