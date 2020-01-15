HERE is everything you need to know about the festival of Bhogi 2020

Bhogi is the first day of Pongal. It is the process of discarding new things to welcome new ones. So, send wishes, greetings, and stickers of Bhogi 2020 to your dear ones now.

The first day of the four-day festival Pongal or Makar Sankranti is known as Bhogi. This festival is all about discarding old things to bring new ones. It is similar to that of Holika in Northern India. In this festival, people of Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu gather at dawn and arrange a bonfire to discard all the old things. Their houses are also painted and decorated to give it a new festive look. In some villages of the concerned states, the horns of oxen and buffaloes are painted in bright colours. All the people of these two states celebrate this festival with great enthusiasm as it is the time when they also make their harvests ready. Bhogi is considered to be the Lohri in South India.

Significance of Bhogi

Bhogi is celebrated for the sake of the God of Rain and Clouds- Indra to shower his blessings for the abundance of harvest. Hence, it is also known as Indran in some parts of India.

Rituals of Bhogi

For Bhogi, people wake up early in the morning and clean their houses. Women of the houses decorate the front portion of their houses with Rangoli aka kollam or muggulu. Farmers arrange a special puja with sandalwood paste before they start cutting paddy in their fields. In the evening, they light up the bonfire in front of their houses. And they keep it burning by throwing old and useless belongings of them on the fire like clothes, wooden furniture, agricultural waste etc. Then women sing and dance around the bonfire. The bonfire symbolises the disposal of old habits and attachments to materials and relations as well.

Greetings on Bhogi

1- May this auspicious occasion of Bhogi bring all the happiness and success for you and your family. Happy Bhogi!

2- Let us welcome all the positivity and celebrate the Bhogi with our loved ones. Happy Bhogi!

3- Let the Sun and the amusement of Bhogi fill your heart with high spirits, positive thoughts, and cheerful memories. Happy Bhogi!

Bhogi WhatsApp Stickers

People now use WhatsApp to send greetings and wishes, so why not on Bhogi? Send Bhogi stickers on WhatsApp now to wish your loved ones on this festive day. You can download the Bhogi WhatsApp Stickers from the Playstore to send them to your contacts.

