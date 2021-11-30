Here’s how Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal’s father in law congratulated him on bagging the new role

After Jack Dorsey, the Chief Executive Officer of Twitter stepped down, social networking service's Chief Technology Officer Parag Agrawal of Indian-Origin took over his position. Parag Agrawal joined Twitter in 2011 and rose to become its CTO by 2017. Wishes have been pouring in for the young man from across the globe ever since the announcement was made.

This morning, Parag’s father-in-law also wished him in a beautiful way. Former chief executive officer of the National Health Authority, Dr. Indu Bhushan, who is also Mr. Agarwal’s father-in-law, took to his Twitter handle and dropped a photograph of Parag holding his baby and posing with his wife for the camera. He hoped that Parag would "navigate the complex world of Twitter" with a lot of care. "Heartiest congratulations on becoming the youngest CEO of a S&P500 company @paraga All my best wishes and blessings for a highly successful and memorable tenure. May you navigate the complex world of twitter as dexterously as you are holding my grandson in this picture," Dr Bhushan tweeted. Even Tesla owner Elon Musk heaped praises on Agarwal and congratulated him, “USA benefits greatly from Indian talent!” Interestingly, the 37-year-old Parag is among the youngest big tech CEOs and is of the same age as Mark Zuckerberg.

Parag has been trending on social media after the announcement of him being the next CEO was made. To note, Dorsey will remain a member of the Board until his term expires at the 2022 meeting of stockholders. For those unaware, Agrawal received his Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science and Engineering from the Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay.

