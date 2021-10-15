Here’s what will happen when India touches the 100 crore vaccination milestone

India is now set to reach the milestone of administering over 100 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses. To mark the achievement, the central government has planned a special move. Once India touches the milestone of administering 100 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses, announcements will be made on airplanes, ships, metros, and at railway stations to mark the moment. On Thursday, union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya informed the same.

“The nation is rapidly approaching the 100 crore vaccination mark! 97 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses administered to date. Keep it up India, let us fight corona,” Mandaviya tweeted.

According to a report in Indian Express, the Health Minister during the launch of a coffee table book on COVID warriors said, “After 100 crore doses is achieved, we will go in mission mode to ensure that those who have taken their first dose take their second dose too to ensure they are protected against COVID-19.” The milestone is expected to be achieved by October 18 or 19, he said. On the day the target is achieved, Spicejet airlines will wrap planes with posters of one billion vaccines with images of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and healthcare workers, Health Minister further informed.

India’s cumulative COVID-19 vaccination coverage exceeded 97.14 crores (97,14,38,553) as per provisional reports till 7 am on Thursday. In the last 24 hours, the country reported 16,862 new COVID-19 cases, 19,391 recoveries and 379 deaths in last 24 hours, as per Union Health Ministry.