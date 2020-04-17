Here's a list of activities exempted by government after PM Modi's lockdown extension

According to a fresh set of guidelines released by the Ministry of Home Affairs, activities such as farming/plantation, construction and banking sectors have now been exempted.

PM Modi announced the extension of lockdown on April 14 up to May 3. On Friday, it exempted a few more services from the Covid-19 lockdown. According to a fresh set of guidelines released by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), activities such as farming/plantation, construction and banking sectors have now been exempted. As per a report in Hindustan Times, activities that can be carried out under farming/plantation, include collection, harvesting of minor forest produce, non-timber forest produce by Scheduled Tribes and forest dwellers; and harvesting, processing, packaging, sale and marketing of bamboo, coconut, arecanut, cocoa and spices plantation have been allowed.

As for other sectors, non-banking financial institutions, housing finance and micro finance institutions can operate with minimum staff during lockdown. Apart from these institutions, construction activity in rural areas can resume. As well as work related to water supply, sanitation, and laying of power, telecom lines have also been exempted from the lockdown.

PM Modi extended the lockdown after India witnessed a steep rise in the number of coronavirus cases in India. Currently, the number has crossed the 13,000 mark and at least 450 people have lost their lives due to the deadly coronavirus pandemic. Mumbai has the highest number of cases so far. The coronavirus erupted in China's Wuhan city in late December 2019 and has spread to almost all parts of the world. Countries like US, Italy and Spain have severely been affected.

