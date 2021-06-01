Hilarious memes drop as ‘Mumbai Rains’ trends on Twitter amidst the misty pre monsoon showers in the city

Mumbai city receives heavy rainfall in the form of pre-monsoon showers and netizens decided to roll up their sleeves with some hilarious rain memes on Twitter.

Citizens of Mumbai woke up to some unexpected rain showers on Monday morning. The pre-monsoon rain was initially subjected to arrive at around 11-14 June as predicted by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) but the rain has hit the city quite early also in the nearby areas. The glorious rains washed away the humidity of the day and also inspired netizens to arrive with extremely funny memes on Twitter and celebrate the pre-monsoon showers as ‘Mumbai Rains’ trends on Twitter. Many users on the microblogging site have shared the pictures and videos of the monsoon from their homes and it’s a whole mood.

The heavy rainfall started in the morning with the showers nearly covering the entire city. Netizens created memes that are etched in the pop culture from Hindi films to Cricket and connected the comedy with rain. It is raining memes on Twitter and netizens are having all sorts of fun with the highly unexpected yet soothing rain in the city. The monsoon lasts for a long time in Mumbai considering it is surrounded by the sea but there is nothing like the romance of the first rain as the entire city gets enveloped by the color of mist.

Take a look at the memes:

Pic 1: Mumbaikars on arrival of monsoon Pic 2: Mumbaikars after 15 days #MumbaiRains pic.twitter.com/vBMQYU0BnR — Myra (@the_indianstuff) May 31, 2021

#MumbaiRains Me and my Bro looking at the window whenever sound of Rain increases pic.twitter.com/u2wFNGKDzQ — How Football Saved Humans - Great Book to Read (@HowHumans) May 31, 2021

#MumbaiRains Someone:-Its raining outside

Le social media influencers for taking photos and videos in rain:- pic.twitter.com/uzhmBiXqDB — Ragini (@Sweet_Jalebi) May 31, 2021

A few days ago, just like some cities of India, Mumbai was hit by Cyclone Tauktae, which caused some damage to the city and invited heavy rain showers. Mumbai received 230 mm rainfall due to the Cyclone which is allegedly the highest 24-hour rain pour in May.

