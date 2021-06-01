  1. Home
  2. trending

Hilarious memes drop as ‘Mumbai Rains’ trends on Twitter amidst the misty pre monsoon showers in the city

Mumbai city receives heavy rainfall in the form of pre-monsoon showers and netizens decided to roll up their sleeves with some hilarious rain memes on Twitter.
8371 reads Mumbai
Mumbai Rains trends on Twitter amidst pre monsoon showers Hilarious memes drop as ‘Mumbai Rains’ trends on Twitter amidst the misty pre monsoon showers in the city
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Citizens of Mumbai woke up to some unexpected rain showers on Monday morning. The pre-monsoon rain was initially subjected to arrive at around 11-14 June as predicted by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) but the rain has hit the city quite early also in the nearby areas. The glorious rains washed away the humidity of the day and also inspired netizens to arrive with extremely funny memes on Twitter and celebrate the pre-monsoon showers as ‘Mumbai Rains’ trends on Twitter. Many users on the microblogging site have shared the pictures and videos of the monsoon from their homes and it’s a whole mood.

The heavy rainfall started in the morning with the showers nearly covering the entire city. Netizens created memes that are etched in the pop culture from Hindi films to Cricket and connected the comedy with rain. It is raining memes on Twitter and netizens are having all sorts of fun with the highly unexpected yet soothing rain in the city. The monsoon lasts for a long time in Mumbai considering it is surrounded by the sea but there is nothing like the romance of the first rain as the entire city gets enveloped by the color of mist.  

Take a look at the memes:

A few days ago, just like some cities of India, Mumbai was hit by Cyclone Tauktae, which caused some damage to the city and invited heavy rain showers. Mumbai received 230 mm rainfall due to the Cyclone which is allegedly the highest 24-hour rain pour in May.

Also Read| Man gets ‘rare opportunity’ to fly solo from Mumbai to Dubai on a 360 seater flight for Rs 18K; Here’s why

Credits :Twitter, India Today, Image credit: Getty

You may like these
From Charni Road station to Chowpatty under water; Videos that show the gravity of Mumbai Rains
Mumbai Rains: Netizens flood Twitter with viral memes as city faces continuous showers & floods
Mumbai Rains: Twitter has a field day with memes as the city faces torrential showers & floods yet again
Mumbai Monsoon: Helpline numbers, updates and the ultimate survival guide to this season
Man gets ‘rare opportunity’ to fly solo from Mumbai to Dubai on a 360 seater flight for Rs 18K; Here’s why
Little kid running to horses to kiss & greet them in THIS heartwarming video will leave you smiling; WATCH