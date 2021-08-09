THIS hilarious tongue twister of Randeep Hooda featuring Neeraj Chopra & Rajinikanth will leave you in splits

On Saturday, Neeraj Chopra became a national hero and an overnight star after he made all Indians proud by winning a Gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics 2020. His performance in the men's javelin throw final at the Tokyo Olympics created history, and it will be talked about for a long time now. Indeed he has become an inspiration for many. After his win, congratulatory wishes are pouring in from every corner, including wishes from our Bollywood celebrities. Amidst all this, Randeep Hooda has come up with a theory documenting the secret to his success, and it has a hilarious Rajinikanth connection.

Taking to his Instagram stories, Randeep Hooda shared a picture of Tamil film superstar Rajinikanth with a caption pointing out that chanting "Neeraj Neeraj Neeraj" together sounds suspiciously like chanting "Rajini Rajini Rajini." The caption that was writen on the picture of Rajinikanth read, “"If you chant Neeraj Neeraj Neeraj, you will hear Rajini Rajini Rajini. Now you know the secret, Rajinikanth is everywhere." We have to admit that this post is surprisingly right. Sharing this post, Randeep wrote, "That's it !!" with a wink face.

Take a look:

The moment Randeep Hooda posted this theory, fans took to the comments and reacted to this hilarious post. Even Jwala Gutta reacted by saying, "Ohhhh man…. No wonder".

Ohhhh man…. No wonder — Gutta Jwala (@Guttajwala) August 9, 2021

Randeep Hooda's tweet is only the latest in a long line of Rajinikanth jokes that are super popular on social media. These jokes, without exception, celebrate the actor as a person with seemingly superhuman abilities.

Tried chanting Neeraj yet? Well, did this theory leave you in splits? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

