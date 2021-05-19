Hisar man who cremated over 300 COVID 19 patients passes away two days after testing positive for virus

Praveen Kumar breathed his last on Tuesday in Hisar due to COVID 19 and has been survived by his wife and two sons.

The COVID 19 pandemic has been taking a massive toll on normal lives and many people of lost their loved ones to this deadly virus. While people are grappling for every breath they take, there are frontline warriors as well, who have been working selflessly to save as many lives as they can and even helping people in any way they can. These warriors don’t just include doctors, nurses, ambulance drivers, but there are also other COVID 19 heroes as well who have been risking lives and gave dignified funeral to Coronavirus patients.

One such man was Praveen Kumar, a 43 year old employee in Hisar municipal corporation, who along with his team had performed last rites of over 300 COVID 19 patients ever since the pandemic broke in India and emerged as a true corona warrior. According to media reports, Kumar had recently tested positive for COVID 19 and passed away due to the deadly virus after battling the virus for just two days. As per a report published in the Times of India, Kumar’s last rites were performed in Rishi Nagar crematorium on Tuesday in the presence of Hisar mayor Gautam Sardana and municipal corporation commissioner Ashok Kumar Garg.

Talking about Kumar’s unfortunate demise, Hisar MC spokesperson Sunil Bainiwal said, “He cremated over 300 bodies of COVID positive patients since last year. He tested positive two days ago and was admitted to a private hospital, where his oxygen level kept dipping due to which he died.” Praveen Kumar has been survived by his wife and two sons.

