Historic move: Centre allows women to enter NDA for Permanent Commission into Armed forces

There is a piece of great news for women coming in from the centre that gave Supreme Court the good news that it had taken a decision to allow women entry into the National Defence Academy (NDA), so far a male bastion for recruitment into the Armed Forces. This is indeed a big step and will bring about a big change in our country. Once this decision comes through formally on paper, women can prepare for a career in the Armed forces immediately after Class 12.

A Bench led by Justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul and M.M Sundresh was formed and Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhati informed, “There is good news. The Forces at the highest level and the government has taken a decision last evening to induct girls for permanent commission through the National Defence Academy.” The Bench has asked the government to file an affidavit in this regard by September 22, the next date of hearing.

According to reports in NDTV, it is reported that the court commended Ms Bhati for taking pro-active measures in favour of women interested in a career in the Armed Forces. Additionally, she has urged the court about the admissions of women to NDA in the present academic year. The law officer said the NDA exam, originally scheduled for September 5, had been postponed to November.On August 18, the court had issued an interim order allowing women candidates to take the NDA exam, which was then scheduled on September 5.

On February 17, 2020, the Supreme Court had upheld the permanent commission for women officers. The court had dismissed the government’s submissions that women were physiologically weaker than men as a “sex stereotype” and declared that Short Service Commission (SSC) women officers were eligible for permanent commission and command posts in the Army irrespective of their years of service.

This indeed is a historic move for our country.

