Holi 2022: Indian Army jawans celebrate the festival of colours with locals in J&K

On the auspicious occasion of Holi, the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawans in Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar joined the nation in celebrating the joyous festival. The Jawans of the Indian Army were seen celebrating the festival by dancing and enjoying themselves with each other far away from their families. “CRPF (Central Reserve Police Force) jawans dance and celebrate Holi in Srinagar,” ANI shared a video on Twitter handle.

Meanwhile, locals in Baramulla also joined Indian Army jawans to enjoy the festival with them. “Locals of Boniyar, Baramulla district dance and celebrate Holi with Indian Army jawans in remote areas of the district in Jammu and Kashmir,” ANI shared in another tweet. On Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi sent out festival greetings to the nation. "Wishing you all a very happy Holi. May this festival of colours, which is a symbol of mutual love, affection and brotherhood, bring every colour of happiness in your life," the Prime Minister wrote in Hindi.

Take a look:

Even Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said, “Greetings on the special occasion of Holi. It is a festival associated with colours, positivity, vibrancy, happiness and harmony. Wishing everyone a very Happy Holi. May this great festival of colours, joy and happiness infuse happiness, peace, good fortune and new energy in everyone's life.”

"On the auspicious occasion of Holi, I extend my greetings and best wishes to all our fellow Indians, living in the country and abroad. Holi - the festival of colours, marks the onset of spring season, bringing joy and zeal in our lives. This festival is a living example of social harmony and togetherness. Children, youth, men and women of all ages and backgrounds celebrate this festival with full enthusiasm," President also greeted the people on the occasion.

