Home Minister Amit Shah tests negative for COVID 19, tweets Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari

Almost a week after testing positive for coronavirus, Home Minister Amit Shah has now tested negative for Covid 19.
Updated: August 9, 2020 01:11 pm
Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari took to Twitter on Sunday to tweet that Home Minister Amit Shah had tested positive for coronavirus. "The COVID-19 test report of Home Minister Amit Shah has come out to be negative," Manoj Tiwari tweeted in Hindi. However, an official from the Ministry of Home Affairs quashed Tiwari's tweet and said that his Covid 19 tests have not yet been conducted. Amit Shah, too, is yet to confirm the same on his social media handle.  

Amit Shah had announced on 2 August that he had tested positive for coronavirus infection. Tweeting about the same, he announced saying his health is fine but he has been hospitalised on the advice of doctors. "On getting the initial symptoms of coronavirus, I got the test done and the report has come positive. My health is fine, but I am being admitted to the hospital on the advice of doctors," he had tweeted on 2 August.

He had also appealed to those who came in close contact with him to get themselves tested. "I request those who came in contact with me in last few days to get tested for coronavirus and isolate themselves," he wrote in a message on Twitter. Get well soon wishes had poured in for the minister on social media. 

Following his diagnosis, Shah was admitted to Medanta hospital in Gurugram and has been undergoing treatment there. While Amit Shah has tested negative fairly early, he will reportedly be discharged from the hospital only when his second test comes negative. 

