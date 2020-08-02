Home Minister Amit Shah tests positive for Coronavirus; To admit in hospital after doctor's advice

In recent news, Union Home Minister Amit Shah revealed that he has been tested positive for Coronavirus via Twitter. The Minister shared updates on his medical treatment in his tweet. Read it below.

This Just In: Union Home Minister Amit Shah has been tested positive for Coronavirus. The BJP member revealed this news via Twitter and is currently being treated at Medanta hospital, in Haryana Gurgaon near Delhi. In his tweet, the minister said his health was "fine" but he was being hospitalised "on the advice of doctors".

Minister Amit Shah, 55, had previously participated in a cabinet meeting just a few days ago. After this news broke, extensive contact tracing will be carried out and anyone who came in contact with the minister will have to self-isolate.

Amit Shah's tweet in Hindi translates to: "On getting the initial symptoms of coronavirus, I got the test done and the report came back positive. My health is fine, but I am being admitted to the hospital on the advice of doctors. I request that all of you who have come in contact with me in the last few days, please isolate yourself and get your inquiry done."

Stay tuned for updates on the Union Home Minister’s health.

