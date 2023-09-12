How many ODI centuries does Virat Kohli need to catch up with Sachin Tendulkar? Taking closer look at numbers

On Monday, Virat Kohli outshone Sachin Tendulkar's 13000 ODI run record, making him the quickest to achieve this milestone in the Super Four match of Asia Cup 2023 between India and Pakistan. Restarting his innings from the reserve day, he accomplished his 47th ODI century by initially securing a half-century in 55 balls and then another fifty in just 29 more balls.

Engaging in the debate of Virat versus Sachin, it's significant to note that Kohli dashed to Mount 13K in 54 fewer innings than Tendulkar, who achieved it in 321 innings. Drawing nearer to his idol, Kohli's 47th century now leaves him only two short of matching Sachin's record and just three away from surpassing him to tally 50 one-day tons, a commendable feat in itself. Thanks to Kohli's successful streak against Pakistan, India managed to amass a significant score of 356/2.

Furthermore, this achievement marks the 77th international century in Kohli's career, propelling him closer to Tendulkar's record of 100 international tons. As Virat nears his mid-30s with a finite playing career ahead, the prospect of scoring another 23 centuries seems challenging. Nonetheless, the question that intrigues every Indian cricket fan each time Kohli scores a hundred is whether or not he can break Sachin's record.

Virat Kohli breaks Tendulkar’s record for fastest to 13,000 runs

Performing on one of his preferred stages, Kohli once again demonstrated why he is regarded as one of the finest sportsmen in cricket history by surpassing the 13,000 run mark in ODI cricket. He didn't just cross this milestone; he also earned the quickest 13k runs in ODIs in terms of innings. It took Kohli 267 innings to achieve this record.

Kohli surpassed the esteemed Tendulkar to this feat in his 267th innings, initiating him as the quickest batter to 8,000, 9,000, 10,000, 11,000, 12,000, and now 13,000 ODI runs.

Virat Kohli accomplished 13,000 ODI runs in 267 innings. Sachin Tendulkar previously reached this mark during India's match against Pakistan in 2004. However, Tendulkar required 321 innings to amass 13k runs.

