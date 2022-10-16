Diwali 2022: Why and How do people celebrate the most glorious festival of lights across India?

India, indeed, is a land of several festivities. All throughout the year, we Indians celebrate and welcome diverse festivals with warmth and in our own subtle ways, regardless of religious beliefs, backgrounds, cultures, and other caste-related specifics. And one of the most celebrated festivals of India is Diwali or Deepawali - the auspicious and most magnifique festival of lights!

Although the significance, rituals, and celebration of this festival may differ in various parts of India, lighting of diyas, a-k-a earthen lamps, decorating the homes with fairy lights, making gorgeous and vibrant rangolis at homes, bursting crackers, giving Diwali gifts, and preparing Diwali sweets and snacks (like mathri, namakpara, and shakkarpara) are some of the most common elements of Diwali celebrations. While India collectively celebrates this festival of lights with unifying fervor, joy, fun, love, and laughter, let us understand why and how people celebrate Diwali or Deepawali across India with varying Diwali traditions, rituals, and activities! Why is Diwali celebrated in India? There are multiple stories behind the celebration of this pious festival across India. Below are a few examples to help you understand why people celebrate Deepawali across India.

In northern parts of India, Diwali is celebrated with maximum pomp and grandeur to mark the triumphant return of Lord Rama, His brother Laksham, and wife Mata Sita to Ayodhya after the end of his fourteen years of exile and victory over Evil Lord Ravana. In South India, Diwali is celebrated as the slaying of the demon Naraka by the hands of Lord Krishna and his consort Satyabhama (which in north India is celebrated as Chhoti Deepawali).

In Bengal, Diwali is celebrated by welcoming Goddess Kali along with many other interesting rituals. In some parts of old Kolkata (Calcutta), Diwali is celebrated by flying handmade paper lanterns.

Diwali is not only a Hindu festival. Sikhs celebrate this day as it marks the release of Guru Hargovind from the Mughal emperor Jahangir. And Jains celebrate this day as Mahavir attained Nirvana in this very period. How is Diwali celebrated in India? From worshipping Goddess Lakshmi and Goddess Kali to burning effigies of Narkasur on Narak Chaturthi (Narak Chaturdashi or Chhoti Diwali), and from observing the day as Bandi Chhor to Nirvana of Mahavira, the festival of Diwali is not only celebrated by Hindus but by Jains and Sikhs as well and has many significances in India. In most regions of India, Diwali celebrations last for whole five days. Here is how Diwali is celebrated for five days in India -

Day 1 (Trayodashi) = Dhanteras Dhanteras is celebrated by worshipping Lord Yama (or Lord Kuber) and buying steel, metal, gold, or silver things like gold or silver coins, household items like washing machine and stove, or vehicle, etc. Day 2 (Chaturdashi) = Chhoti Diwali or Roop Chaturdashi or Narak Chaturthi This day is dedicated to Yamraj, the Lord of Death, in Hindu mythology. People clean homes to ward away any evil energies from their homes.

Day 3 (Amavasya) = Diwali People pray to Goddess Laxmi and Lord Ganesh on this day, light diyas, burn crackers, and meet each other will warmth, love, and enthusiasm. Day 4 (Pratipada) = Govardhan puja or Annakut or Annakoot On this day, people offer clothes, anaj (food), sweets, makhan, and all of his favorite things to Lord Krishna as a mark of gratitude for all that he has given us. This day many people also pay their respects to the various bread-earning jobs. Day 5 (Dwitiya) = Bhai Dooj or Bhai Phota or Bhai Tika On this day, sisters pray for the long, happy, healthy, and prosperous lives of their brother/s. This day is similar to Raksha Bandhan. Each of these five days of this lively festival has a significant purpose and teaches us something deep about life! How do people celebrate the most glorious festival of lights across India?

Diwali is one of the most ancient Indian festivals celebrated for ages in several parts of India (and even in foreign lands) with great splendor, excitement, grandeur, enthusiasm, love, and fun. Let us now see how people celebrate this auspicious festival of lights across our country in their own unique, interesting, and different ways! Diwali celebrations in Himachal Pradesh Himachal Pradesh celebrates Diwali with incredible charm and enthusiasm. With only slight variations, the customs and rituals that Himachalis follow are nearly the same as the rest of the country. The preparations for this festival of lights in Himachal start at least a month in advance.

Before Diwali, Himachalis clean the mud walls and cover them with cow dung. Then they decorate their courtyard and the walls in the shapes of red and black squares with colored clay containing images related to nature, giving it a genuine Himalayan touch. Many people even make beautiful garlands to decorate their homes to appeal to Goddess Lakshmi. At dusk, they light oil lamps and clay pots on a plank and put them outside their homes to remember and honor their ancestors. In the evening, they perform Puja and light lamps to add warmth and exquisiteness. In Himachal Pradesh, goat sacrifice (as holy offerings) is a distinct part of the ritual of Diwali celebrations, especially in the interiors. On the morning of Diwali day, young girls make rangoli designs and idols with powdered rice in their courtyards and worship them in the evening with grass and camphor. In many parts of Himachal Pradesh, people make idols of Goddess Lakshmi with sandalwood, place them on copper plates with sugarcane, and worship them on Diwali. Diwali celebrations in Assam

The Assamese worship Goddess Lakshmi and Kali and celebrate this festival of lights with a lot of galore and enthusiasm. They light desi ghee diyas, make rangolis, and decorate their doorways with floral garlands, specially made of marigolds and mango leaves. For Assamese, too, the Diwali celebration lasts for five days, similar to other parts of India. The people of Assam also observe Bhai Duj. Diwali celebrations in Uttar Pradesh - Ayodhya, Lucknow, and Mathura

The celebration of Diwali in Uttar Pradesh is unquestionably a grand affair. Ayodhya, one of the cities of Uttar Pradesh, is the kingdom of Lord Ram, so there is no wonder that the celebrations in this state are anything less than spectacular. There is absolutely no scarcity of enthusiasm and zeal when it comes to celebrating this festival of lights in one of the biggest states of India.

Places such as Ayodhya, Lucknow, and Mathura draw a lot of people during Diwali days. Ayodhya celebrates Deepotsav by lighting up around twelve lakh desi ghee diyas, including nine lakh desi ghee diyas lit only on the banks of the Saryu River. Ram Lila stage programs, laser shows, and fireworks are also organized by the people. The five-day Deepawali celebrations and rituals in Uttar Pradesh are similar to the rest of the states and cities, only more traditional, grandeur, and jolly.

The first day of Dhanteras is celebrated with fervor and spirit. The people make rangolis on the floors and entrances of their houses. Goddess Laxmi's footprints (charan padukas) are also drawn to welcome Her into our homes. Plus, they make it a point to purchase either silver or gold coins or some stainless steel utensil or a vehicle as a token of the good luck that visits their family. In the evening, people put desi ghee diyas and worship Goddess Lakshmi with great devotion.

The second day is Narak Chaturdasi or Chhoti Deepawali. The people of Uttar Pradesh offer prayers to Lord Ganesh and Maa Lakshmi and perform aarti with full devotion. There is a lot of merriment in the air. On this day, again, people continue decorating their homes with desi ghee diyas. Some people even sing devotional songs and enjoy bursting crackers (patakhas). The day of Diwali is the most crucial day when the festivities reach their high level from the very morning. People get ready to celebrate the homecoming of Lord Rama from exile with great merriment. Some people even observe fast until the Lakshmi puja in the evening. The local streets are full of Diwali sweets (mithai) and snacks (like mathri, namakpara, and shakkarpara), crackers (patakhas), rangoli designs, mitti idols of Gods, small-scale fairs and melas, chaat vendors, fast food stalls, and all sorts of home decorations. Ram Lila's performances during the daytime are highly enjoyed by everyone. In some households, people indulge in Poker (taash), a game of playing cards, as an unconventional Diwali tradition to further have a gala time with their family and friends. In the evening after the Puja, Prashad, consisting of Batashas, mithai, dry fruits, Kheel, makhana, and chivda, is distributed to everyone.

On the fourth day, people perform Govardhan Puja and celebrate Annakoot. People prepare several favorite dishes - 51 dishes to be exact - of Lord Krishna and offer them to Him as Bhog. These dishes are later consumed and distributed to the people. The fifth day is observed as Bhai Dooj. Sisters put red tika on their brother's foreheads and pray for their good health, wealth, and long life. Diwali celebrations in Varanasi

Diwali in Benaras or Varanasi is superbly majestic, to say the very least! Diwali day begins with people taking a dip (dubki) in the Holy Ganges. Post the Ganga snan (bathing in Ganga), people herd to the marketplaces and local streets to explore the melas and fairs, which is another trademark of North Indian Deepawali. People buy Diwali mithai (Indian sweets) and Diwali snacks (like mathri, namakpara, and shakkarpara), and shimmering, kitschy apparel.

In the evening, millions and trillions of people perform puja gather around on the banks of the river Ganga, a-k-a Ganga Ghat, to offer prayers to Goddess Lakshmi and perform Ganga Arati to seek blessings. Pandits (priests) perform traditional yet grand rituals and carry out prayer proceedings. The people of Varanasi, too, place lit desi ghee diyas on the banks of the river Ganga. Then they let them float away into the river to brighten the vast night - zillions of diyas floating slowly in the river, creating a dream-like twinkling mirage of the Ganga river, bringing it to life with the enthralling light. Can you imagine the kind of sizzling image it creates? Benaras or Varanasi is definitely worth visiting during Diwali to see this particular starry sight! Later in the month, i.e., fifteen days after Diwali, people also celebrate Dev Deepawali, the festival of Kartik Poornima (full moon). Diwali celebrations in Bihar

Bihar is a state rich in beliefs, traditions, and culture. And Diwali, the festival of lights, is one of the most important festivals of Bihar, which is celebrated over a period of five days, like most states in India, with tremendous keenness and eagerness. People of Bihar also worship Goddess Lakshmi. They perform aarti and other extensive prayer rituals in the evening by singing bhajans (lok geet) to honor the Goddess of success, prosperity, wealth, and health. After the Puja, desi ghee diyas are lit and put all around the house. Then, Prashad, consisting of mostly Batashas and Kheel, is distributed to everyone.

The people of Bihar observe yet another critical festival of Chhatt Puja six days after Diwali. This festival is basically a fasting festival wherein women observe fasts from sunrise to sunrise, i.e., one entire day and night (24 hours). They gather on the banks of the Ganga to offer extensive prayers and perform ceremonies to honor the Sun God, Surya. Diwali celebrations in Gujarat

Diwali for the people of Gujarat begins two days before Dhanteras with Agyaras. People keep fast on this day and prepare ornate food items. The next day Gujaratis celebrate Vad Baras or Vagh Baras. On this day, while people in the interiors and rural areas worship cows and cattle, upper-class businessmen clear their ledgers and close their accounts. On the other hand, there is another popular custom that Gujaratis enjoy. Some Gujarati men paint themselves into tigers and cattle. Then tiger-men chase the cattle-men, giving the common folks fun and frivolity. Later on, everyone gathers around to feast, chit-chat, enjoy, and laugh together. Gujarat, being the hub of trade and business, celebrates the festival of Dhanteras on a much grander scale and buys precious stones like silver, gold, and diamonds to honor Goddess Lakshmi. On the fourth day, the people of Gujarat celebrate Kali Chaudas by worshiping Goddess Shakti or Maha Kali who killed the evil king Raktavija. Additionally, Gujaratis also worship Lord Hanuman to protect them against evil spirits and negative energy. Gujaratis create colorful and mesmerizing rangolis at the entrance of their houses one night before Diwali. Goddess Laxmi's footprints (charan padukas) are also drawn to welcome Her into their homes.

On the day of Diwali, Gujarati homes are brightly lit with earthen diyas and numerous fairy lights. For Gujaratis, with Diwali, a year ends. After their Puja, people burst multiple firecrackers (patakhas) as they believe that the high-pitch sound of the firecrackers wards off any evil spirit and bad luck from entering their homes and business. The day of Deepawali, buying properties, any new venture, the opening of shops, and offices, and celebrating special occasions like marriages are often considered hugely auspicious. Diwali is followed by a celebration of Bestu Varas (Govardhan Puja or Bali Pratipada), Bhai Bij, and Labh Pancham by the Gujaratis. Later in the month, i.e., fifteen days after Diwali, the people of Gujarat also celebrate Dev Deepawali, the festival of Kartik Poornima (full moon). Diwali celebrations in Punjab Punjab as a state is equivalent to zeal, fervor, and emotions with its unmatchable larger-than-life attitudes. Punjabis have the zest to celebrate all festivals with heart-warming enthusiasm and eagerness.

Diwali falls around the same time as Bandi Chhor Diwas, a Sikh festival commemorating the day of liberation and the anniversary of the release of Guru Hargobind Ji. Sikhs celebrate this day by lighting up their households and Gurudwaras, distributing gifts, bursting crackers, and feasting langar (free kitchen) to all those people who come to offer their prayers and seek blessings at the Gurudwaras. In Punjab, the significance and essence of Diwali increased when Amar Das, their third Guru, laid down the foundation stone for the renowned Golden Temple on the day of Diwali. Then during the period of Hargobind Ji, their sixth (and the last) Guru, the importance of Diwali increased tenfold.

Since then, Punjabi Hindus have been worshiping Goddess Lakshmi on Deepawali. Diwali preparations begin at least a month in advance in Punjab as people start to clean their houses. Most of the other traditions and rituals of Deepawali are similar to other regions, including making rangolis, decorating with lights and diyas, going to melas, and enjoying the overall festivities. The beautifully decorated and lit Golden Temple of Amritsar is a bewitching vision during the festival of lights. The celebration of Diwali also denotes the coming of winter in Punjab, wherein farmers start preparing for the farming season by sowing the first batch of seeds (Rabi crops). Diwali celebrations in Madhya Pradesh The state of Madhya Pradesh celebrates this festival of lights with diyas, home decorations, and lights. The local markets in the city remain open even at night during the festival days, especially on Dhanteras.

People offer traditional sweets and snacks like balushai, khasta, mathri, and vada on Diwali. The festival of Deepawali also marks the beginning of a New Year (similar to the Gujaratis) for business ventures. The Gond and Baiga tribes of Madhya Pradesh perform traditional dances to celebrate this festival! Diwali celebrations in Maharashtra The Diwali celebrations in Maharashtra vary a bit from the rest of India. Maharashtrians celebrate Deepawali for four days, starting with Vasu-Baras, the Marathi New Year, a big occasion for celebrations, especially for married Maharashtrian women. On this day, Maharashtrians worship cows and calves to honor the bond and love between mother and child. The next day is Dhanteras (or Dhantrayodashi), celebrated widely by the businesspersons and working class to pay homage to Dhanvantari, their ancient doctor.

On the third day, Maharashtrians observe Narakchaturdashi, wherein people take elaborate baths with scented oil and utane (a paste made of Ayurvedic ingredients like turmeric, sandalwood, and camphor) early morning and visit a temple. After this, the Maharashtrians feast on special Diwali preparations (known as Faral) consisting of delicious sweets like laddoo, karanji, chakli, chivda, and sev. This whole methodology is called Abhyanga-Snan.

The day of Diwali, the festival of lights, is a prominent occasion in Maharashtra when the celebrations and festivities are in full galore. The day begins with cleaning the houses, making rangolis and charan paduka outside all the entrances to honor and welcome Goddess Lakshmi. On this day, Marathis also hang Akash-Kandil (colorful lanterns called Kandeels) outside their homes. In the evening, people worship Lord Ganesha, Goddess Lakshmi, jewelry, and brooms, perform Puja and aarti, and light up their houses with desi ghee diyas, rice lights, and candles. After the Puja, even Maharashtrians burst firecrackers to ward off evil spirits. Afterward, they indulge in a variety of Diwali sweets and food, including shakkarpara, karanji, sev, chivda, chakli, laddoo, etc.

Maharashtrians also observe Diwali Cha Padva on the day preceding Deepawali, where they celebrate the love and bond between a husband and wife. The festival ends with Bhav Bij (Bhau-beej or Bhai Dooj) and Tulsi Vivah, marking the end of monsoons and the beginning of marriage season for the Maharashtrian Hindus. Diwali celebrations in Goa

Presumably, no other Indian state celebrates Narak Chaturdashi as Goa does. Massive effigies of the demon Narkasur are marched through the streets on the dawn of Narakasura Chaturdashi before being burnt. It marks the start of the festival of lights and the end of evil and darkness. In Goa, Deepawali is dedicated to Lord Krishna destroying Narkasur. During Diwali, many Goan people smear coconut oil on their bodies to free themselves of all their sins (a practice similar to pilgrims bathing in the holy river Ganga in North India). Diwali celebrations in West Bengal and Kolkata West Bengal and Kolkata are well-known for their Diwali festival, especially for their exclusivity and uniqueness. As opposed to the rest of India, the festival of lights spans over a period of three days (instead of five) in West Bengal and Kolkata.

Deepawali in Bengal coincides with Kali Puja (Mahanisha Puja or Shyama Puja). Temples in Kolkata, like Kalighat and Dakshineshwar, are famous for Kali Puja. Bengalis deck up Kali Maa with hibiscus flowers, worship Her, and offer lentils, sweets, rice, and fish. Also, the night before Kali Puja, Bengali devotees follow the ritual of Bhoot Chaturdashi to overcome evil. o celebrate Bhoot Chaturdashi, Bengalis light 14 diyas at home and eat the choddo shaak (a seasonal health remedy consisting of a blend of 14 leafy vegetables and medicinal plants).

Deepawali celebrations are similar to the rest of India - people decorate their homes and lit diyas, and families and friends get together at each other's houses for fun. The first two days of this three-day festival of lights are the main days of the festival, with the magnitude of eternal extravaganzas and merrymaking. In places like Barasat near Kolkata, Kali Puja takes place in a grandiose manner with themed pandals and melas. From morning to night, feasting, gambling, drinking, family gatherings, multicolored lights, and firecrackers are the traditional norms of Bengali Diwali celebrations. Diwali celebrations in Odisha

In Odisha, Diwali celebrations find their roots in ordeal rituals and traditions. On the auspicious festival of Deepawali, Odias perform a ritual known as Kauriya Kathi, wherein they worship their ancestors in heaven and burn jute sticks to seek blessings and good luck for their lives and work. During this ritual, the people of Odisha chant "Badabadua ho andhara re asa Ala e Jaao Baisi pahacha e Gadagadau thaao." This mantra translates to "oh our ancestors, forecasters, and Gods, you came on the dark night (Amavasya) of Mahalaya. Now it is time for you to depart to heaven. So, we are showing you the light. May you attain peace in the home of Jagannatha!" On the day of Diwali, the people of Odisha worship Goddess Lakshmi, Lord Ganesha, and Maa Kali. In Odisha, you can also go pandal hopping to visit the marquees housing idols of Kali Maa in several neighborhoods. Diwali celebrations in Andhra Pradesh

On the pious occasion of Diwali, the people of Andhra Pradesh chant prayers and seek blessings from Satyabhama (Lord Krishna’s consort), an idol made from clay. This Puja is done as the people believe that it was Satyabhama who killed the demon Lord Narakasura. In many parts of Andhra Pradesh, people observe Harikatha (a musical narration of the story of Lord Hari). After that, they begin Deepawali celebrations - which are similar to those observed in other South Indian states - with their families and friends with utmost excitement. Diwali celebrations in Karnataka

Diwali in Kannada is called Deepavali, meaning rows of lights. Kannadigas (or Kannadigaru) celebrate the festival of Diwali over a span of five days with tremendous eagerness and gusto. Diwali In Karnataka is a time for festivities, rituals, and worshipping, signifying and emphasizing the religions and customs of the Kannadigaru (people of Karnataka). Kannadigas (or Kannadigaru) celebrate Deepavali for slightly different reasons than the North Indian States.

Dhanteras is the first day of the five-day Deepavali celebrations. Kannadigas celebrate a day before and after Deepavali as Narka Chaturdashi and Bali Pratipada, respectively. While Narka Chaturdashi celebrates the death of the evil King Narakasura at the hands of Satyambha (God Krishna’s consort), Bali Pratipada celebrates the welcome of King Mahabali.

The third day of Deepavali is known as Balindra Pooja, Kaumudi Mahostavam, Thalai Deepavali, or Karthigai Deepam in Karnataka. On this day, the Kannadigas follow traditions and rituals similar to that of northern India - people clean and decorate their homes, light diyas and lamps, and burst crackers (paṭākigaḷu). On the morning of Deepavali, Kannadigas observe Tailabhyanjana by putting oil on their scalp and bodies, taking a customary bath, and wearing new clothes. Then they prepare and distribute sweets, with great enthusiasm and passion, as holy offerings to celebrate Lord Vishnu’s victory over King Bali. The time for Kannada celebrations is usually early morning or late night. Diwali celebrations in Tamil Nadu Although the people of Tamil Nadu celebrate Deepawali like North Indians, their distinctive traditions add more color to this festival of lights.

On the pious day of Diwali, Tamilians wake up at the crack of dawn to bathe in oil (infused with fragrant pepper, betel leaves, and other authentic ingredients). After their bath, they consume Deepavali Lehiyam, an Ayurvedic medicinal tonic that helps against indigestion, and gather around for their feast. They draw Kolam (with a mixture of rice powder or increasingly white or colored chalk) in front of house entrances, light kuthu vilaku (lamp), and offer Naivedhya (Prasad) to their Gods. The Tamilians also perform the Pithru Tharpanam Pooja to appease their ancestors and seek their blessings. Do people outside of India celebrate Diwali?

Yes, a highly proud YES! People of Australia, Canada, Malaysia, Britain, Fiji, Mauritius, Nepal, Guyana, Trinidad, Tobago, Sri Lanka, Poland, and the USA celebrate our auspicious festival of lights with much merriment. Although they cannot perform every Diwali ritual down to the T, the people make it a point to visit temples, distribute sweets and gifts, wear new ethnic clothes, and light lamps with equal excitement and spirit. Conclusion

Diwali is an ancient festival of light that illuminates the houses and (more importantly) the hearts of all the people across India. This festival spreads the message of friendship, love, and togetherness while celebrating knowledge, hope, success, and fortune. Multiple people believe that on Diwali, Maa Lakshmi, the Hindu Goddess of prosperity, visits the Earth, blessing the people with health, wealth, happiness, and prosperity.