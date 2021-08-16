Hrithik Roshan’s 'Not funny' dialogue from ZNMD sparks crazy meme fest, netizens go bonkers

People from all across the country are now sharing their funny anecdotes to the famous ‘Not funny’ dialogue of Hrithik Roshan from Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara. It so happened that Netflix India recently posted the image of Hrithik on the micro-blogging site, leaving it open for netizens to caption the photo. The dialogue in the movie comes when Farhan Akhtar throws Hrithik’s mobile device away while they join forces to go on a trip to spain. Now, the dialogue has topped Twitter trends as netizens began sharing their funny stories as captions.

A user said, “Trial period khatam hone k baad bina bataye paise kaat lena ‘IS NOT FUNNY’. Another wrote, “Weekend par office kaam karana is not funny.” Even Tinder India joined the meme fest and stated, “me to my crush: meri story dekh ke bhi reply na karna is NOT FUNNY.” While Zomato tweeted, “items ko cart me daal ke app band kar dena is not funny.”

Check out the meme fest below:

Social media team ka kaam humse karvana is not funny! — Tanya Kumbhat (@TanyaKumbhat) August 13, 2021

She's a friend bolke badme use date karna was not funny. — Gauri Tanushree Rane (@RevolverRane) August 13, 2021

Stranger Things Season 4 jaldi se release na karna is not funny! — sɪᴅᴅʜᴀƦᴛʜ (@sojaoSid) August 13, 2021

Trial period khatam hone k baad bina bataye paise kaat lena

"IS NOT FUNNY" pic.twitter.com/5D9ZYyAeJp — LG (@logicalgabbar) August 14, 2021

items ko cart me daal ke app band kar dena — zomato (@zomato) August 13, 2021

me to my crush: meri story dekh ke bhi reply na karna is NOT FUNNY — Tinder India (@Tinder_India) August 14, 2021

Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara is a comedy-drama movie helmed by Zoya Akhtar. The movie features an ensemble cast which includes Hrithik Roshan, Katrina Kaif, Farhan Akhtar, Abhay Deol and Kalki Koechlin. The plot of the movie revolves around the life of three childhood friends who reunite to turn their fantasy vacation into reality when one of them gets engaged.

