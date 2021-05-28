Humanity wins in Indore as a man serves policemen and needy amid COVID 19 pandemic; WATCH

A man in Indore is winning hearts as he comes out to help the needy people during the tough times of COVID 19 pandemic.

As the second wave of COVID 19 pandemic has taken over the nation, people here are grappling for every breath they take. Not just there has been a spike in the number of cases, there has been a shortage of medicines, oxygen concentrators and even vaccine. Amid this crisis situation, all we have is to hold on to each other and help each other in any way we can in order to look forward to brighter days. And this is exactly what a man in Indore named Shubham Vijayvargia along with his team has been doing and his gestures are certainly winning hearts.

We have come across a video that is doing the rounds on social media wherein a person has been making all the efforts to help not just the frontline workers like the policemen but has also been helping the needy people. In the video, he was seen serving refreshments to the cops who were serving the people in such humid weather irrespective of the COVID 19 pandemic. This isn’t all. He was also seen offering food and fruits to people living homeless people and kids. Needless to say, this noble gesture is not just inspiring but heartwarming as well.

Take a look at the video here:

Earlier, a Nagpur man named Ranjeet Nath was also hailed by the netizens for feeding 150 stray dogs daily for the last 11 years. A blogger had shared his video on social media and stated how he has been considering these stray dogs as his ‘bachas’.

