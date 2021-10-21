Humayun’s Tomb illuminated in tricolour to mark India’s 100 crore vaccination milestone

India achieved yet another milestone as the country’s cumulative COVID-19 vaccination coverage crossed 100 crore doses on Thursday. To mark the achievement Humayun’s Tomb in Delhi was illuminated in tricolour. A special aircraft of Spicejet was also unveiled with posters of one billion vaccines with images of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and healthcare workers on the occasion at IGI Airport, in New Delhi.

The largest COVID-19 vaccination drive was launched on January 16, 2021. Initially, the vaccination was opened specifically for Health Care Workers (HCWs). From February 2, front-line workers were administered the vaccination. The vaccination drive was expanded from March 1 and included people above 60 years of age and those above 45 years. Finally, from May 1, people above 18 were made eligible for COVID-19 vaccination.

PM Modi tweeted, “India scripts history. We are witnessing the triumph of Indian science, enterprise and collective spirit of 130 crore Indians. Congrats India on crossing 100 crore vaccinations. Gratitude to our doctors, nurses and all those who worked to achieve this feat”.

He added, “Today, when India has achieved a vaccine century, I went to a vaccination centre at Dr. Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital. The vaccine has brought pride and protection in the lives of our citizens”.

Dr VK Paul, Member-Health,NITI Aayog shared, “Congratulations to the people and healthcare workers of India. It's remarkable to reach 1 billion dose mark for any nation,an achievement in just over 9 months since the vaccination program started in India”. PM Modi also visited RML Hospital as the number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in India crossed the 100 crore mark.