Hyderabad mosque turned into a free of cost COVID 19 isolation centre to help people from weaker section

As COVID 19 cases continue to rise across the nation, people are putting in every single effort to help each other in any way they can.

The COVID 19 pandemic, which has hit the nation last year, claimed over lakhs of lives so far and has affected the normal life of people across the world. Amid these trying times, people are grappling for every breath they take as several states across the nation are struggling with the shortage of oxygen, medicines and vaccines. While the authorities are trying to help as many people as they can, it is the time when several examples of humanity in India have won hearts.

One such instance came into light when a mosque in Hyderabad’s Rajendranagar was turned into a full-fledged COVID 19 isolation centre. According to a report published in Indian Express, a double storied school named Masjid-e-Muhammadi, which was attached to the mosque, has been converted to a 40 bed COVID 19 isolation centre with the help of a voluntary organisation and it has been equipped with oxygen best and other medical equipment. The report also stated that the arrangement includes a 20 classroom set up and each room will accommodate two or three patients per room. The media reports also suggested that this isolation centre will also have separate rooms for pharmacy, doctors, rest area, casualty, and triaging, etc. along with each floor have separate restrooms for men and women.

It is reported that this initiative has been taken to help people from the weaker section and all the services in this COVID 19 isolation centre are free of cost. This isn’t all. There is also a facility of a 24/7 ambulance service wherein COVID 19 patients will be picked from their doorsteps. While this COVID 19 isolation centre was launched on Monday, this noble gesture is undoubtedly winning hearts.

