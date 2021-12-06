Hyderabad woman passes by suicide after alleged fight with husband over a blouse

Trigger Warning

In what came as a shocking piece of news, a woman had allegedly died by suicide in Hyderabad’s Amberpet area recently. While the news came as a jolt for the deceased family, what has grabbed the attention is the alleged reason for the incident. According to media reports, the victim took the big step post an argument with her husband regarding a blouse. The reports suggested that the 35 year old homemaker was offended over a blouse that was stitched by her husband.

As per a report published in NDTV, the victim’s husband Srinivasa used to make his livelihood by stitching and selling sari and blouse materials in the area. And while made a blouse for his wife, she was reportedly not impressed with his work and wanted him to rework it. The media reports suggested that Srinivasa then opened the stitches of the blouse and asked the victim to stitch the blouse as per her liking. This, reportedly, didn’t go down well with the victim and she locked herself in the room wherein she was found dead later by the family.

Her demise came into light after the victim had reportedly failed to respond to repeated knocking following her husband broke the door forcibly and found her dead. As of now, the cops have filed a case of suspicious death and is currently investigating the case. Amberpet Inspector P.Sudhakar had reportedly stated that Srinivas had told the cops that the victim used to lock herself in the room whenever she was upset. As a result, he didn’t expect she would take such a drastic step.

If you need support or know someone who is struggling, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same