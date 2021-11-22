IAF Group Captain Abhinandan Varthaman, who shot Pakistan’s F 16 in 2019, awarded Vir Chakra
News agency ANI shared the information on its Twitter handle and wrote, “Wing Commander (now Group Captain) Abhinandan Varthaman being accorded the Vir Chakra by President Ram Nath Kovind, for shooting down a Pakistani F-16 fighter aircraft during aerial combat on February 27, 2019.” The tweet also has a video attached to it. According to official reports, Varthaman's MiG-21 aircraft was shot down by the Pakistani forces after he brought down a Pakistani F-16 fighter jet in aerial combat. The brave officer landed in Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK) and was taken into custody by the Pakistan Army. He was subsequently released after New Delhi mounted diplomatic pressure on Islamabad.
Take a look at the tweets here:
Delhi: Wing Commander (now Group Captain) Abhinandan Varthaman being accorded the Vir Chakra by President Ram Nath Kovind, for shooting down a Pakistani F-16 fighter aircraft during aerial combat on February 27, 2019. pic.twitter.com/vvbpAYuaJX— ANI (@ANI) November 22, 2021
Vir Chakra citation for Wing Commander (now Group Captain) Abhinandan Varthaman for shooting down a Pakistani F-16 on February 27, 2019. pic.twitter.com/ebwvLDmhIe— ANI (@ANI) November 22, 2021
Besides Varthaman, Sapper Prakash Jadhav was awarded the second-highest peacetime gallantry award Kirti Chakra (posthumously) for neutralising terrorists in an operation in Jammu and Kashmir. Major Vibhuti Shankar Dhoundiyal was awarded Shaurya Chakra (posthumously) for his role in an operation which resulted in neutralising five terrorists. Naib Subedar Sombir also received the Shaurya Chakra posthumously for killing an A++ category terrorist during an anti-terror operation in J&K.
Also Read: #WelcomeHomeAbhinandan: IAF Wing Commander’s sister pens an emotional poem as India awaits his arrival