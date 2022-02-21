IAF rescues 19-year-old trekker who fell into a gorge in Karnataka’s Nandi Hills

In a joint operation, the Indian Air Force (IAF) and Chikkaballapur Police rescued a 19-year-old student from the Nandi Hills after he fell 300 feet from a cliff in the Nandi Hills, Karnataka. The boy was stuck since Sunday evening and rescued by a chopper. He is identified as Nishank and he had gone trekking when he accidentally slipped from the cliff. However, he contacted the police and provided his location, following which a rescue operation was launched. ANI has shared the video of his rescue on Twitter.

As reported, SP GK Mithun Kumar mentioned that the police team along with the state disaster relief force (SDRF) and the National Disaster Relief Force (NDRF) rushed to the spot to save the boy. But couldn't help and then contacted the IAF Station at Yelahanka. The chopper couldn't land due to the terrain and then the flight gunner of the Mi-17 was called for the survivor. The trekker did not sustain any injuries. He was later taken to a civil hospital for treatment.

A few days back a trekker in Kerala’s Palakkad district was rescued from a hill after 45-hour-long operations. R Babu was stuck in a mountain in Malampuzha village. The rescue operation was carried out jointly by the Indian Army, the Navy and NDRF.

Nandi Hills is a hill fortress in Karnataka. It is one of the most popular weekend destinations for Bengaluru public. It offers spectacular view.

