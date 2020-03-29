ICC hails former cricketer Joginder Sharma for his service to the nation during Coronavirus outbreak

ICC applauds DSP Joginder Sharma for fighting Coronavirus on the frontline while India is under 21 days lockdown.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) recently applauded former cricketer Joginder Sharma taking to their official twitter handle. The 36-years-old former Indian cricketer who is known for his exemplary bowling in 2007 T20 World Cup against Pakistan, is now serving the nation as the DSP in Haryana Police. In his post-cricket career as a policeman, Joginder Sharma is one among those who serve the mankind wholeheartedly.

DSP Joginder Sharma has been on the frontline to enforce rules and protect the citizens while India is under 21 days lockdown as declared by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to contain the spread of Coronavirus in the country.

2007: #T20WorldCup hero

2020: Real world hero.

In his post-cricket career as a policeman, India's Joginder Sharma is among those doing their bit amid a global health crisis," read ICC'S post in praise of Joginder Sharma.

2007: #T20WorldCup hero

2020: Real world hero In his post-cricket career as a policeman, India's Joginder Sharma is among those doing their bit amid a global health crisis. [ Joginder Sharma] pic.twitter.com/2IAAyjX3Se — ICC (@ICC) March 28, 2020

Joginder Sharma is remembered for his incredible performance in India vs Pakistan 2007 T20 World Cup match. Joginder bowled the final over in the legendary match. He bagged the last wicket sending Misbah-ul-Haq back to the Pavillion after the third ball that fetched India the World Cup in 2007. India won the match by 5 runs and lifted the T20 World Cup.

India has reported 987 COVID-19 cases with 20 deaths. The Coronavirus spur has affected sports much like other spheres such as business, literature, cinema and more. Many sports events have been cancelled or postponed indefinitely. The 13th edition of the Indian Premier League which was scheduled to begin in March has now been pushed to April 15.

