ICC T20 World Cup 2021: Ahead of India Vs Pakistan match, new video of 'Maaro Mujhe Maaro' guy goes viral

After several delays, the much-awaited ICC T20 World Cup 2021 series has finally commenced. The tournament will be held in the United Arab Emirates and Oman over the next four weeks. Needless to say, all the Indian cricket fans are eagerly waiting for the India Vs Pakistan that is set to take place on Sunday, October 24. Just a few days ahead of the match, another video of the viral ‘Maaro Mujhe Maaro’ guy has taken social media by storm.

For those unaware, Momin Saqib went viral on the internet for his epic rant after India defeated Pakistan back in 2019. His famous dailogue ‘Maaro mujhe maaro’ remains popular among online memes even to this day. Now, as India Vs Pakistan match is just around the corner, the viral man has once again ignited social media with another hilarious video.

In the clip shared by him, Momin Saqib says,“Kya aap taiyyar hai jazbaat se bharpoor Pak-Bharat ka match? Do hi toh match hain. Ek Pakistan India ka aur dusra Aamir Khan ka Lagaan movie wala (Are you ready for the nail-biting match between India and Pakistan? There are only two matches, one is the India versus Pakistan and the other is the Lagaan film one). He further hilariously adds, “Khuda ki qasam, aise lagta hai kal 2019 ka match khatam hua hai. Waqt ka pata hi nahi chalta (It feels as if 2019’s match got over yesterday only. Time just flies)."

Take a look at the video:

As soon as the clip surfaced online, it created a tremendous buzz among cricket fans. While one user said, “Phir ekbar jazbaat palat jaayenge ek pal me”, another wrote, “Another meme contest is on the way.” The video has already garnered over 110,245 likes on Instagram and fans haven’t stopped flooding his comment section yet. What do you think about? Let us know in the comment section below.

