ICC T20 World Cup 2021: R Ashwin in India’s 15 man squad; Yuzvendra Chahal, Shikhar Dhawan left out

The ICC T20 World Cup 2021 is approaching closer every single day and cricket fans around the country cannot keep calm. On Wednesday, September 8th, The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced the players who will make India’s 15-man squad and the developments are quite interesting. MS Dhoni will be stepping in the shoes of a mentor for the course of the tournament. Apart from that, off-spinner, R Ashwin will also be featuring in the team India’s squad.

India’s 15-man squad for ICC T20 World Cup 2021 include Virat Kohli (Capt), Rohit Sharma (vc), KL Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Rahul Chahar, Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Varun Chakravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohd Shami.

Shreyas Iyer, Deepak Chahar, and Shardul Thakur will feature as standby players.

Chief Selector Chetan Sharma offered his inputs regarding the team. He said, “Ashwin is an asset. He performed well in the IPL and we needed a player of his experience. We need an off-spinner with Washington (Sundar) injured. Ashwin is the only off-spinner in the squad. Varun is a mystery spinner who is a surprise package for the world.”

It should be noted that Yuzvendra Chahal, Shikhar Dhawan, and Kuldeep Yadav were left out from the team.

The ICC T20 World Cup 2021 will take place in UAE and Oman in the cities of Muscat, Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and Sharjah. The tournament will be beginning on October 17th with the qualifying rounds. India be playing against Pakistan on October 24th .

