Iconic poet Rahat Indori passes away following a heart attack; Was tested positive for COVID 19

Poet Rahat Indori passes away at Indore hospital after suffering from two heart attacks, the poet was under treatment for COVID-19 at the hospital.

This just in: Veteran Urdu poet Rahat Indori, passed away today after suffering two heart attacks. The legendary poet‘s doctors revealed that he had also tested positive for COVID-19 and was undergoing treatment at Indore hospital. The doctors said: “He suffered two heart attacks today and could not be saved.” “He was admitted to hospital on Sunday, after testing positive for Covid-19. He had 60% pneumonia,” said Dr Vinod Bhandari of Sri Aurobindo Hospital.

Before he checked himself into a hospital for treatment, the poet had tweeted about him being coronavirus positive, asking people to pray for his quick recovery. He further asked people to not call up either him or his home to know about his health. He had said they will be getting updates through Twitter.

Remembering Rahat’s memorable work: Among the poet’s most powerful lines are “Sabhi ka khoon hai shamil yahan ki mitti mein; Kisi ke baap ka Hindustan thodi hai (Everybody’s blood mingles in the soil; Hindustan does not belong solely to one)”.

On the news of his passing, many of the poet’s famous colleagues mourned his passing: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi paid tribute to the late Urdu poet by sharing a short poem by Indori, and later adding “Goodbye Rahat Indori Sahab.”

“अब ना मैं हूँ ना बाक़ी हैं ज़माने मेरे,

फिर भी मशहूर हैं शहरों में फ़साने मेरे...” अलविदा, राहत इंदौरी साहब। — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) August 11, 2020

Historian and author Rana Safvi also paid tribute and termed the poet’s death a “huge huge loss to a fearless voice and to the world of poetry”.

