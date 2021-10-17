IMD forecasts heavy rainfall with lightning for 16 states and UTs

A sudden change in the weather was witnessed in many parts of the country suddenly. The monsoon season has already gone but still, some states suffered a huge loss from the heavy rainfall-especially Kerala. Till now reports claim that around 15 people have lost their lives and dozens are missing. The National Disaster Rescue Force (NDRF) and defence forces have been pressed into rescue and relief operations in Kerala. Heavy rains also triggered landslides and floods. Home Minister Amit Shah had said on Sunday the Centre was monitoring the situation in Kerala and has already deployed NDRF teams to aid rescue ops in the state.

Now India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an alert for 16 states and Union Territories. In its latest bulletin, the weather agency has predicted more rain in 16 additional states and UTs, including Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh, among other regions. The rain is triggered because of a low-pressure area that lies over the southeast Arabian Sea and adjoining Kerala. Another low-pressure area lies over north coastal Andhra Pradesh and its nearby areas. In some states and UTs of northwest India, the rain will be accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning on October 17 and 18.

The IMD bulletin also stated that a hailstorm is likely over Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, and Himachal Pradesh on October 17, and over Uttarakhand on October 17 and 18. In Uttar Pradesh, strong winds between 30 and 40 kmph have been forecasted on October 17 and 18.

