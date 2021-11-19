IND vs NZ 2nd T20I: India beat New Zealand by 7 wickets to seal series

Team India on Friday demonstrated a great display of performance against New Zealand as they chased down the target of 154 runs in just 17.2 overs with seven wickets to spare. India opening batters Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul on Friday registered their fifth consecutive 50-run partnership in T20Is. The pair went on to complete a 100-run partnership. Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Delhi Capitals took to Twitter and wrote, "5th consecutive 50+ partnership for Ro-Ra in T20Is #TeamIndia's most successful opening pair in that metric for a reason, India- 50/0 (6.4).

Speaking at the toss, Rohit had said, "We are going to field first. We have seen it here, it's a nice option to go with. Considering the dew factor, it's good to chase in Ranchi. It was a good effort from the boys. It was good learning for them as they finished the game, it was a good positive to have from that game. The game is such that you need some energy and experience. We have one change, Harshal comes in for Siraj.”

Opting to bowl, the Indian bowlers led by debutant Harshal Patel delivered a thrilling performance as the hosts restricted New Zealand to just 153/6. Former India cricketer Gautam Gambhir on Star Sports said, "Harshal Patel was unbelievable. It never looked like he was playing his first game. Very impressed with his effort. That is what 8-10 years of first-class cricket and a fabulous IPL season can do to you. You play your first game for India, you know your game much better. You are no more a rookie and if you have done that in IPL, which is high-quality cricket, when you have had that kind of success, you come here and feel you can continue doing the same thing. That is what Harshal has done tonight. Really happy for him because he has delivered on the big stage today.”