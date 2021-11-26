IND Vs NZ: Shreyas Iyer becomes the 16th Indian batsman to score a century on Test debut

Shreyas Iyer has become the 16th Indian cricketer to score a century on Test debut. Before him, Prithvi Shaw became the 15th Indian who had scored 134 on his Test debut against West Indies in 2018. Well, the unbroken record for the highest score by an Indian on Test debut is held by Shikhar Dhawan. He had scored 187 against Australia. The middle-order batter ended Day 1 unbeaten on 75 off 136 deliveries. Iyer along with Ravindra Jadeja had put up a 113-run unbroken partnership at the end of Day 1.

NDTV shared a post saying, “Debut Shreyas Iyer, who got his Test cap from the legendary Sunil Gavaskar on Thursday, also became the second Indian after Viswanath to score a Test hundred on debut in Kanpur.” He slammed his maiden Test century on Day 2 of India vs New Zealand first Test at the Green Park. The Mumbai-born cricketer on Day 1 played an unbeaten knock of 75 runs which put India in a strong position during India vs New Zealand, 1st Test which began on Thursday. India ended Day 1 on 258 for four with Iyer putting his best foot forward while facing 136 balls, hitting seven boundaries and two sixes.

To note, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma have been rested given their workload in recent times and KL Rahul is out due to an injury. All eyes are on the kind of partnership that Virat Kohli and Rahul Dravid will put up.

Also Read: Shreyas Iyer set to make Test debut against New Zealand confirms Ajinkya Rahane