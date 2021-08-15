Independence Day: India sets record breaking feat as more than 1.5 cr Indians upload national anthem videos

On the occasion of India's Independence Day, crores of Indians have managed to create a record. Turns out, more than 1.5 crore Indians from India and across the world have recorded and uploaded their videos to achieve a never done before record on this very special occasion. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on 25 July had called upon citizens to sing the National Anthem together during Mann Ki Baat.

The turnout was a massive one as people from across the country as well as Indians across the globe recorded and uploaded videos of them singing the national anthem. Videos from Children, senior citizens and youth are also part of this major feat. Eminent artists, well-known scholars, top leaders, senior officers, brave soldiers, famous sportsmen to farmers, laborers, people with special needs, everyone came together and sang the national anthem in one voice.

From Kashmir to Kanyakumari, from Arunachal Pradesh to Kutch, the voices from across India echoed love and patriotism for the country on its 75th Independence Day.

The Ministry of Culture had created a program to enable people to record and upload videos on the website Rashtragaan.in. PM Modi addressed the nation on its 75th birthday and announced a host of new initiatives. He said the government will launch Gati Shakti - a Rs 100 crore infrastructure plan to soon to boost manufacturing and employment. "All manufacturers should target global market. India should become the hub of global market," he said.