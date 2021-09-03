India administers more than 51 lakh COVID vaccine doses in 24 hours; Takes total tally to over 67 crore

Indian authorities have inoculated over 67.65 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses so far, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Friday. In the last 24 hours, as many as 51,88,894 COVID vaccine doses were administered. Now, the COVID-19 vaccination coverage reached 67,65,00,301 as per provisional reports till 7 pm today.

Meanwhile, in the last 24 hours, India reported 45,352 fresh COVID-19 infections out of which Kerala contributed a majority of cases. The south India state reported 32,097 new cases. Over 34,00 recoveries were also recorded in the last 24 hours. India also saw 366 fatalities during the same time. With this the total death toll in the country reached 4,39,895. According to a report in ANI, of the 366 fatalities in the last 24 hours, Kerala logged 188 deaths, Maharashtra reported 55 cases and the remaining 123 fatalities were from the rest of the states. With the new cases, the total tally of the country jumped to 3,29,03,289. The active cases now stand at 3,99,778, which mounts 1.22 per cent of the total cases.

Yesterday, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya informed that the month of August saw an average of 59.29 lakh vaccine doses daily. He took to his Twitter handle and wrote, “India delivers a massive boost in vaccination! With the pace increasing tremendously, August saw an average of 59.29 lakh vaccine doses daily. Congratulations. Under the leadership of PM @NarendraModi ji, our fight against #COVID19 is yielding amazing results.”