India administers over 88 lakh COVID 19 vaccine doses, highest ever in a single day

India administered a record 88,13,919 vaccine doses and hence achieved the highest single-day record of COVID-19 vaccination, according to Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya. A tweet shared by him read, “India achieves the highest single-day record in #COVID19 vaccine doses.Yesterday will go down in the history of the world's #LargestVaccineDrive.Congratulations”.

According to Health Ministry, more than 56.81 crore (56,81,32,750) vaccine doses have been provided to States/UTs and more than 2.25 crore(2,25,52,523) balance and unutilized COVID Vaccine doses are still available with the States/UTs and private hospitals to be administered. In the last 24 hours, India reports 25,166 new cases which is the lowest in 154 days. Active cases also declined to 3,69,846, lowest in 146 days. Recovery rate has now improved to 97.51%.

— Mansukh Mandaviya (@mansukhmandviya) August 17, 2021

Further a report in ANI stated that the ministry had added a total of 15,63,985 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours in the country. Cumulatively, India has conducted over 49.66 crore (49,66,29,524) tests so far.

"While on one side testing capacity has been enhanced across the country, weekly positivity rate at 1.98 per cent remains less than 3 per cent for last 53 days now. The daily positivity rate also stands at 1.61 per cent. Daily positivity rate has remained below 3 per cent for the last 22 days and below 5 per cent for 71 consecutive days now," ANI quoted the ministry.

India had kicked off the world’s largest COVID vaccination drive in January this year with Covishield and Covaxin vaccines. This drive is also considered to be the largest vaccination programme across the world. India aims to inoculate the entire eligible population against COVID-19 by December 2021.