India to allow foreign tourists soon? Opening to be phase wise; Report

Covid-19 pandemic had paused a lot of things across the world and one of the most important things that had come to a halt was travelling. Most of the countries had closed their gates for travellers, but slowly and steadily many countries have started allowing tourists and one of them is India. Reportedly, amidst the decline in the covid cases in the country, India may soon reopen its doors for foreign tourists for the first time in one-and-a-half years.

According to reports in Times Of India, the first five lakh foreign tourists will be issued visas free of cost in order to revive the tourism, hospitality and aviation industry. These sectors were hit badly since March 2020, after the first lockdown. Top Union home ministry is deliberating with all stakeholders on the expected date and modalities for opening up of the country for foreign tourists.

A formal announcement regarding opening the doors for foreign tourists may come within the next 10 days. The decision is being taken in view of the declining number of Covid-19 cases in the country.

As of now, 30,773 new cases were reported while active cases had come down to 3.32 lakh. India’s covid-19 vaccination coverage has also crossed 80 crores as of Sunday. It is said that the free visa to the tourists will be issued till March 31, 2022. The total estimated implication for this would be Rs 100 crore. Reportedly, the opening up is also expected to be phase-wise.

ALSO READ: India’s youngest baby on ECMO support recovers from rare lung disease at Bhubaneswar hospital