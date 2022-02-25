India assures its citizens in Ukraine of bringing them back safe and sound

Russia has announced military war on Ukraine and many have been reported to kill till now. As reported Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that till now 137 people, including 10 military officers, have been killed and 316 people injured so far. Amid this war situation in both countries, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke Russian to Russian President Vladimir Putin. During the talk, he emphasised the concerns over the safety of the Indian citizens in Ukraine. PM mentioned that for India the highest priority is the safe exit and return home of its citizens.

An official statement was also released by PMO stating, “The prime minister appealed for an immediate cessation of violence, and called for concerted efforts from all sides to return to the path of diplomatic negotiations and dialogue.” It is being reported that India is concerned about evacuating the Indians through Ukraine's land borders with Hungary, Poland, Slovakia and Romania. To note, the Ukrainian government has closed the country's airspace following the Russian military attacks. Till now thousands of people including students have been brought back to the country.

At a media briefing, Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla said, “I want to assure all Indian citizens including students in Ukraine and their family members that we will take all possible steps to bring you back safe and sound.” He also said that around 4,000 Indian nationals out of 20,000 have already left Ukraine.

The foreign secretary further said that the government has also asked Indian ambassadors of Poland, Slovakia, Romania and Hungary to send their teams to border areas to facilitate the exit of Indians.

