India beat Namibia by 9 wickets in ICC T20 World Cup 2021

India crushed Namibia by 9 wickets to end their T20 World Cup 2021 campaign on a high in Dubai. Namibia set India a target of 133 in 20 overs. Indian skipper Virat Kohli won the toss in his final T20I as captain and opted to bowl first against Namibia. KL Rahul scored 54 runs, while Rohit Sharma bagged 56 for the team during the match.

"Relief firstly (on leaving T20I captaincy). It's been a honor but things need to be kept at the right perspective. I felt this was the right time to manage my workload. It's been six or seven years of heavy workload and there is a lot of pressure. The guys have been fantastic, I know we haven't got the results here but we have played some really good cricket. The guys have really made my work easier. The way we played the last three games, it's a game of margins - T20 cricket these days. Two overs of attacking cricket at the top is what we were missing in the first two games. As I said, we weren't brave enough in those games and in the group we were in, it was tough. A big thank you to all those guys (Ravi Shastri and his support staff). They have done a great job over the years, creating such a wonderful environment for the players. People loved to get back to the atmosphere. They have done a really great job. That (his aggression) is never going to change. The day it does, I'll stop playing cricket. Even before I became captain, I have always loved to contribute in some way or the other,” said Kohli according to a report in Hindustan Times.

Speaking post the match, Ravindra Jadeja said, "As a bowler I enjoyed the game, the ball was dry and that is always good for a spinner. Some turned and some didn't so the batsman had to keep guessing. I've been playing with Ashwin for 10 years, he's played well in the IPL with the white ball, and he's brought that here. Virat has been a wonderful captain, and I've played with him for 10-12 years. He looks positive and aggressive and that's what you want. Bharat Arun, Mr. Sridhar, and Shastri bhai were really good to support us, and whoever comes next, we'll look to continue the momentum."