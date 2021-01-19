  1. Home
India BEATS Australia: Rishabh Pant's spectacular innings leaves Aussies bowing down and Twitter celebrating

India has managed to win the test match series against Australia by 2-1 today as they clinched the Gabba test at Brisbane today. Twitter has been hailing Rohit Sharma, Rishabh Pant and other team India's players.
History has been made today as India managed to defeat Australia at Gabba, Brisbane and the Test match series has been clinched by 2-1 today and the man of the moment is Rishabh Pant, who successfully hit the winning runs for Team India today. Twitter has been celebrating and hailing Team India for turning around the recent test match and breaking the 32-year-old record. Captain Ajinkya Rahne managed to lead the team India in the final match against Australia and many hailed how the team managed to bring back the match in their corner. 

Take a look:

