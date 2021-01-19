India BEATS Australia: Rishabh Pant's spectacular innings leaves Aussies bowing down and Twitter celebrating
History has been made today as India managed to defeat Australia at Gabba, Brisbane and the Test match series has been clinched by 2-1 today and the man of the moment is Rishabh Pant, who successfully hit the winning runs for Team India today. Twitter has been celebrating and hailing Team India for turning around the recent test match and breaking the 32-year-old record. Captain Ajinkya Rahne managed to lead the team India in the final match against Australia and many hailed how the team managed to bring back the match in their corner.
Take a look:
Rishabh Pant. What a player. Man of the series for me. Undoubtedly the best keeper batsman for India. If anyone talks about dropping him.... JUST F OFF. DON'T FORGET PUJARA, FOR ME THE MOST AGGRESSIVE PLAYER TODAY. WARRIOR, GOT BLOWS FOR THE COUNTRY. #INDvAUS
— Akshay S (@AkshaySubraman1) January 19, 2021
A 23-year-old hits the winning runs to end Australia's 32-year hold at the Gabba. What a sport this is #INDvsAUS #INDvAUS
— Pavit (@pavitkohli28) January 19, 2021
This is History Being Made Today.
Gabba Fort Captured.
This is New INDIA. #AUSvsIND #INDvAUS #GabbaTest #Gabba #brisbanetest #IndiavsAustralia #IndianCricketTeam
— Harsh Saxena (@harsh_saxena___) January 19, 2021
SIRAJ - People called him RCB's quota... See he delivered... From boy and man... #AUSvsIND #INDvsAUS #INDvAUS #AUSvIND
— Anand.VM (@Anand1vm) January 19, 2021