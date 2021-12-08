India becomes Number 1 food supplier to Arab nations, surpasses Brazil for first time in 15 years

India has added another feather to its hat. It has become the number 1 food supplier to Arab nations. It has beaten the largest food supplier Brazil in exporting food to the League of Arab nations for the first time in 15 years following the disruption in trade flow due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The data was provided by the Arab-Brazil Chamber of Commerce to news agency Reuters. Earlier, Brazil was one of the most important trade partners to the Arab nations in the world but due to the Coronavirus pandemic, its market collapsed as the routes were shut down for months.

Brazil accounted for 8.15 percent of the total agribusiness products imported by the 22 League members last year, whereas India captured 8.25 percent of that trade, ending Brazil's 15-year advantage, the data showed. Reportedly, Brazil has lost to other international exporters such as Turkey, the United States, France and Argentina amid a disruption of traditional shipping routes. Brazilian shipments to Saudi Arabia that once took 30 days could now take up to 60 days, according to the Chamber, whereas India's geographic advantages allow it to ship fruits, vegetables, sugar, grains and meat.

The Chamber data further stated that Brazil’s agricultural exports to the Arab League rose just 1.4 percent by value to USD 8.17 billion last year. And between January and October this year, the sales went USD 6.78 billion, up 5.5 percent, as logistics problems subsided. Arab countries are one of the most important trading partners for Brazil.

