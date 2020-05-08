India becomes the second largest internet user after China; Rural India has more consumers than urban cities

With the lockdown prevailing in India for over a month, there has been a massive rise in the internet consumption.

With the advent of technology, the internet has emerged as a boon for mankind in many ways. And while it is most easily accessible service across the world, India has recently witnessed a massive boom in the internet users. According to the latest report shared by Internet & Mobile Association of India (IAMAI) and Nielsen, India has recorded 504 million active internet users who are above the age of 5 years. To note, it is a new milestone for the country, as it has surpassed the previous record of 451 million as recorded in March 2019.

To note, an active user is considered to be the one who uses internet services at least once a month. With this new milestone the of 504 million active internet users, India has managed to retain its spot of being the second largest internet user market after China which has 850 million users. On the other hand, the United States has about 280-300 million active users. Interestingly, as per the IAMAI and Nielsen, rural India, as in November 2019, has more active internet users (227 million) which is 10% more than the urban India’s users (205 million). Besides, the country also has around 71 million kids from the age group of 5-11 years who have been using the internet from the devices of their family members.

The reports also suggested that the massive hike in the number of internet users has been because of the cheapest internet connections. Besides, while the number was recorded in November, the numbers are likely to increase courtesy the ongoing lockdown. Reportedly, Indians have increased the smartphone consumption by 24% to 4.3 hours a day in March 2020 as compared to that of 3.5 hours a day on an average in 2019. This isn’t all. India has also witnessed a jump of 40% in video consumption during the lockdown starting from March 22, 2020.

Credits :Times Of India

