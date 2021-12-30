India defeats South Africa by 113 runs, registers historic first win on Day 5 of three-match series

Team India has defeated South Africa by 113 runs in the first of the 3-Test match series. This marks a historic moment for Virat Kohli’s squad, as it’s their first victory at the SuperSport Stadium in Centurion. India set a massive target at 305 runs for South Africa but successfully bowled them out at 191 runs in their second innings.

Huge credit for India’s win goes to KL Rahul, Jasprit Bumrah, and Mohammed Shami. Vice-Captain KL Rahul’s hundred in the first innings provided a precious advantage and motivation on the field. Bumrah was absolutely magic with his fast bowling which took down 8 wickets for the team. Mohammed Siraj and Shardul Thakur also pushed Virat’s team to a rare victory in foreign lands.

Former South African pacer and broadcaster Morne Morkel put in perfect words as he said, "They bullied South Africa in their backyard and it's not often seen”.

Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar took to his official Twitter handle and lauded India’s bowling. He wrote, “Superb bowling by an attack that can pick 20 wickets in a Test match anywhere in the world. Congratulations to #TeamIndia on a convincing victory! #SAvIND”.

VVS Laxman also hailed team India for a ‘wonderful win’. He wrote, “Began the year with great resilience at Sydney, followed by an incredible win at the Gabba, the Lord's win was special and India ends the year with a brilliant win at the Centurion. Has been a brilliant Test Match year for Team India. Congratulations on a wonderful win #INDvsSA”.

