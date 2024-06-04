India faces extreme weather in 2024; records heatwaves, flash floods, and a worryingly vanishing spring

In 2024, India is experiencing extreme weather, including sweltering heatwaves, flash floods, and a rapidly disappearing spring season. Earth system scientist Raghu Murtugudde, a professor at IIT-Bombay, explains that the current weather pattern is caused by climate change, El Niño, and the Tonga volcanic eruption in January 2022, as per The Hindu.

Record-breaking heatwaves in North India

North India has been particularly hard hit by severe heatwaves, resulting in many deaths and widespread distress. Vimal Mishra, Vikram Sarabhai Chair Professor of Civil Engineering and Earth Sciences at IIT Gandhinagar, stated, "This could be the worst summer in the last 120 years, at least for north India. Never have temperatures gone so high — more than 45-47° Celsius — for such a vast region, which is also densely populated. This is a record in itself."

On May 29, Delhi's Mungeshpur station recorded an unusually high temperature of 52.9° Celsius. Although the India Meteorological Department is investigating this reading for possible errors, the primary weather station at Safdarjung Observatory recorded a maximum temperature of 46.8°C, the highest in 79 years. These extreme temperatures have a significant impact on public health, electricity, water, and the economy, resulting in an increase in hospitalizations and power demand.

Devastating floods in the Northeast

While the north suffers from heatwaves, the northeast has experienced devastating floods and landslides, affecting hundreds of thousands of people. Cyclone Remal caused flash floods in Assam and Manipur and landslides in Mizoram and Meghalaya. Raghu Murtugudde explained, "Remal stayed intact on land longer because of heat from the Bay of Bengal and the land still wet from pre-monsoon rain. That extracted a lot of rain from the cyclone."

The cyclone and subsequent floods have displaced lakhs of people, with the northeast region being especially vulnerable due to its topography and climate. The ongoing monsoon season, as well as the effects of climate change, have worsened the floods.

A disappearing Spring season

Climate change is also causing India's spring season to shorten, with winters quickly turning into summer-like conditions. In March, Delhi experienced maximum temperatures in the mid-to-late 20s, which is unusual for this time of year. According to Climate Central, India's spring season is disappearing, with temperatures reaching 40° Celsius in regions such as Rajasthan and Andhra Pradesh in late March.

This trend is concerning because it suggests a broader shift in seasonal patterns caused by climate change. The abrupt transition from winter to summer-like conditions disrupts agricultural cycles and harms biodiversity.

Climate change and El Niño effects

Climate change and El Niño have contributed significantly to this year's extreme weather events in India. "El Niño causes a warming of the sea surface temperatures, affecting the world's weather," Murtugudde stated. The warming atmosphere is more humid, and water vapor is a greenhouse gas, resulting in more severe weather patterns.

Delhi's urban heat island effect has exacerbated the misery. Built-up surfaces in cities store heat during the day and release it at night, preventing nighttime cooling. Murtugudde observed, "This warming is causing winds over the Arabian Sea to shift northward during summer itself and also during the monsoon. These winds are also warming the Arabian Sea very fast and bringing more humid air to Delhi, thereby raising the heat index."

Climate scientists aren't surprised by the sweltering heatwaves in the north or the flooding in the northeast. "Late-season cyclones are related to ocean warming and wind changes," Murtugudde explained. The ongoing El Niño event, one of the strongest on record, is expected to continue influencing global weather patterns. However, the upcoming La Niña may cause cooling effects.

