India hits a major milestone as COVID 19 vaccination drive crosses 100 crore mark

It is a major achievement for the country today as India’s cumulative COVID-19 vaccination coverage crossed 100 crore doses on Thursday. A total of 100 crore vaccine doses have been administered to eligible beneficiaries, as per the data on Cowin portal at 9:47 AM today.

India's COVID-19 vaccination drive was launched on January 16, 2021. Initially, the vaccination was opened specifically for Health Care Workers (HCWs). From February 2, front-line workers were administered the vaccination. These included State and Central Police Personnel, Armed Force Personnel, Home Guards, Civil Defence & Disaster Management Volunteers, Municipal Workers, Prison Staff, PRI Staff and Revenue Workers involved in containment and surveillance, Railway Protection Force and Election Staff.

The vaccination drive was expanded from March 1 to include people above 60 years of age and those above 45 years. It was further expanded to all people above 45 years of age from April 1. Finally, from May 1, everyone above 18 years of age were made eligible for COVID-19 vaccination. Since then the vaccination drive has been going on full fledge as people all over the country are actively taking part in the drive and getting themselves vaccinated.

As the number of vaccinated people has hit a massive number of 100 crore, here are some congratulatory messages.

Dr Mansukh Mandaviya, Minister of Health and Family Welfare; Chemicals and Fertilizers, tweeted, “बधाई हो भारत! दूरदर्शी प्रधानमंत्री श्री @NarendraModi जी के समर्थ नेतृत्व का यह प्रतिफल है। #VaccineCentury”.

Dr VK Paul, Member-Health,NITI Aayog shared, “Congratulations to the people&healthcare workers of India. It's remarkable to reach 1 billion dose mark for any nation,an achievement in just over 9 months since the vaccination program started in India”. PM Modi also visited RML Hospital as the number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in India crossed the 100 crore mark.