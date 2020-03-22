India launches Whatsapp chatbot to spread awareness about Coronavirus among citizens

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launches India's WhatsApp bot to spread awareness about Coronavirus among netizens.

India has launched a Whatsapp chatbot to educate the citizens about Coronavirus. COVID-19 or Coronavirus is a dreadful virus that originated in China's Wu'an city and spread all over the world resulting in over 13,000 deaths and affecting over 316,065 people across the globe. The highly contagious virus has also affected India and the government is taking all the necessary steps in order to prevent it from spreading more. Coronavirus cases in India have crossed 340 and the country has reported its 7th death today.

The World Health Organisation has already come up with a Whatsapp chatbot to feed people worldwide with all the important information about COVID-19 and yesterday Prime Minister Narendra Modi too took to his social media handle and informed the netizens about MyGov Corona Helpdesk, a WhatsApp text bot which answers all the queries about Coronavirus including its symptoms, spread of the diseases, things to do if symptoms occur and more.

Sharing correct information, avoiding incorrect panic. Here is an effort by WhatsApp and @mygovindia to ensure you receive accurate and verified information on Coronavirus. Please click on this link https://t.co/REabfIp5QT or send Hi on +919013151515. #IndiaFightsCorona pic.twitter.com/0maqUE3PvG — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 21, 2020

People are required to text on +919013151515 after which they will receive an automated message from the Whatsapp bot with an emergency helpline number and email id. There are several options that comprise basic questions about Coronavirus that every citizen needs to know. Netizens can choose from the given options and learn about the symptoms of COVID-19, ways to prevent it, professional advice by the AIIMS director, and other relevant and necessary information about Coronavirus.

On Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged the nation to stay at home as much as possible for the next few weeks to prevent the spread of coronavirus. He also spoke about how people had started thinking that they were safe from Coronavirus and condemned such an approach. He also adjured the netizens to gather within their respective balconies and clap and cheer for the doctors, nurses, police and everyone else who is on the field, working to eradicate Coronavirus.

