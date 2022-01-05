India logs over 58,000 new COVID-19 cases, 534 deaths in last 24 hours

India’s COVID-19 tally rose to 3,50,18,358 with over 58,000 new infections in the last 24 hours. The maximum number of COVID infections recorded are from Maharashtra with 18,466 cases, followed by West Bengal with 9,073 cases, Delhi with 5,481 cases, Kerala with 3,640 cases, and Tamil Nadu with 2,731 cases. At the same time, 534 deaths were also reported in the country, as per the data released by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Wednesday.

Additionally, the tally of Omicron cases increased to 2,135 today with 653 cases in Maharashtra and 464 in Delhi respectively. Total Omicron cases in Kerala stand at 185, while Rajasthan has recorded 174 cases of the new COVID variant so far. With the rising cases, the Uttar Pradesh government yesterday issued fresh COVID guidelines, while Delhi also announced weekend curfew.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 68,38,17,242 samples have been tested up to January 4 for COVID-19. Of these 13,88,647 samples were alone tested on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, over 1 crore youngsters between the age group 15-18 received their first dose of the vaccine against COVID-19. Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya informed the same through his Twitter handle. He wrote, “Superb enthusiasm among Young India for Vaccination. Over 1 crore youngsters between 15-18 age group have received 1st dose of COVID19 vaccine that too on the 3rd day of vaccination drive for children. I appeal to all eligible young friends to get vaccinated at the earliest.”