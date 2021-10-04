India makes 10 day quarantine mandatory for UK travellers; New rules to come into effect from today

The United Kingdom and India are at loggerheads over the COVID-19 rules. India has brought some new rules for the UK nationals travelling to the country and they will come into effect from today. Recently, UK made changes in its travel and quarantine rules. The fresh international travel norms essentially considered fully vaccinated Indians as “unvaccinated” and made it mandatory for them to quarantine for 10 days on arrival in the country. India objected to this and also warned similar reaction.

India has made it mandatory for UK passengers to undergo 10-day quarantine irrespective of their vaccination status. All passengers from the UK to India have to carry a negative RT-PCR report. The new travel guidelines will come into effect from October 4. As per new rules, pre-departure COVID-19 RT-PCR test within 72 hours before travel is needed, COVID-19 RT-PCR test on arrival at the airport, COVID-19 RT-PCR test on Day 8 after arrival is a must. The Home Ministry and Civil Aviation Ministry will be taking steps to implement the new rules.

To note, the UK Government recently issued an updated international travel advisory to include AstraZeneca Covishield among the eligible COVID 19 vaccine formulations but kept India out of the 18 countries on an approved vaccinations list. After India initiated, UK included it but despite the inclusion of Covishield, Indian travelers are not exempt from the quarantine rules. The British officials had been maintaining that the main issue is vaccine certification and not the vaccine. Both countries are holding talks to resolve the matter.

