India nears 1 million mark as active COVID-19 cases logs 200,000 fresh cases; Reports

The number of Covid-19 cases is increasing day by day and reportedly most states are currently experiencing the third wave of the pandemic. The number of people testing positive for the virus is scary and it is only on the rise. Talking about today, India reported a massive spike in the number of cases. Reportedly, nearly 200,000 fresh Covid-19 cases have come forward with as many as 194,720 people testing positive. This is according to the data published by the Union health ministry on Wednesday. Daily fatalities, too, witnessed a rise, with 442 lives lost due to the viral disease, the data further showed.

If the nationwide infection tally is looked at, the tally has risen to 36,070,510 including a related toll of 484,655. The numbers are absolutely concerning for India as the active cases once again nearly reach the 1 million mark. The current cases stand at 955,319, an increase of 133,873 cases from Tuesday's bulletin. Also, 60,405 more patients were discharged, pushing the total recovery count to 34,630,536. Recoveries, active cases and deaths comprise 96.01 per cent, 2.65 per cent and 1.34 of the overall caseload, as per the data.

Talking about the Omicron cases, then the number of people who have tested positive for the new variant stands at 4868, a rise of 407 from the new variant's caseload on January 11. Also, more than 8.5 million additional doses of Covid-19 vaccines were administered, pushing the total number of doses administered since January 16 last year, when the nationwide inoculation drive commenced, to more than 1.53 billion (153 crore).

